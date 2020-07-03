Getting Things GNOME To-Do App Is Back with a New Major Release, Here’s What’s New
Probably not many of you reading this remember Getting Things GNOME, especially because it’s been more than six years since it received an update.
Getting Things GNOME is a personal taks and to-do list items organizer for the GNOME desktop environment, inspired by the “Getting Things Done” methodology.
The new release, Getting Things GNOME 0.4, is here to prove that the app isn’t dead and that it is here to stay for a long time to come, helping you getting your everyday stuff done and be more productive.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 61 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Devices/Embedded/Open Hardware: Arduino, RasPi, Adlink, FireCuda
Getting Things GNOME To-Do App Is Back with a New Major Release, Here’s What’s New
Probably not many of you reading this remember Getting Things GNOME, especially because it’s been more than six years since it received an update. Getting Things GNOME is a personal taks and to-do list items organizer for the GNOME desktop environment, inspired by the “Getting Things Done” methodology. The new release, Getting Things GNOME 0.4, is here to prove that the app isn’t dead and that it is here to stay for a long time to come, helping you getting your everyday stuff done and be more productive.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
What’s the Difference Between Linux and Unix?
Linux is a free and open-source operating system. Unix is a commercial product, offered by a variety of vendors each with its own variant, usually dedicated to its own hardware. It’s expensive and closed source. But Linux and Unix do more or less the same thing in the same way, right? More or less, yes. The subtleties are slightly more complicated. There are differences beyond the technical and architectural. To understand some of the influences that have shaped Unix and Linux, we need to understand their backstories.
Recent comments
10 hours 51 min ago
10 hours 54 min ago
10 hours 58 min ago
11 hours 37 min ago
11 hours 53 min ago
16 hours 15 min ago
16 hours 17 min ago
16 hours 26 min ago
20 hours 9 min ago
21 hours 57 min ago