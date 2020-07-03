Devices/Embedded/Open Hardware: Arduino, RasPi, Adlink, FireCuda Build a comment-critiquing keyboard adapter using TensorFlow Lite and Arduino If you’ve ever left an online comment that you later regretted, this anti-troll bot will keep that from happening again by letting you know when you’re being a bit too harsh. The device — which was created by Andy of element14 Presents — intercepts raw keyboard inputs using a MKR Zero board and analyzes them using a TensorFlow Lite machine learning algorithm.

Capture cinematic shots with this motorized slider and pan-tilt camera mount DIY camera sliders are a great way to get professional-looking video shots on an amateur budget, but few can compare to the quality of this project by “isaac879.” His device features a pan/tilt mechanism outlined in a previous video, but in the clip below he’s attaching it to a piece of aluminum extrusion to enable it to slide as well.

Reducing the load: ways to support novice programmers

Open frame panel PCs run on Kaby Lake-U Adlink’s rugged, 7- to 21.5-inch “SP-KL Series” panel PCs run Ubuntu or Win 10 on 7th Gen U-series processors with SATA, M.2, mini-PCIe, PCIe x4, DP++, 2x GbE, 2x USB, and Adlink’s optional Function Modules. Adlink has announced a 7th Gen Kaby Lake U-series SP-KL Series counterpart to its almost identical, Intel Apollo Lake based SP-AL series of panel PCs. Like the SP-AL Series, the SP-KL Series comprises six all-in-one, open frame panel computers ranging from 7-inch, 1024 x 600 to 21.5-inch, 1920 x 1080. The IP65-protected systems offer a choice of 5-point capacitive or 5-wire resistive touchscreens.

Seagate FireCuda 520 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Linux Performance For those that have been considering the Seagate FireCuda 520 as a PCI Express 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive, here are some benchmarks under Ubuntu Linux with this ZP500GM3A002 drive. [...] With the FireCuda 520 I benchmarked it against the PCIe 4.0 NVMe Corsair Force MP600 1TB/2TB drives as well as various PCIe 3.0 Samsung SSDs for reference. With this just being a unit purchased retail and not often receiving solid-state drive review samples, this is just a collection of tests for a few drives available at the time and mostly putting out these results for reference purposes.

Getting Things GNOME To-Do App Is Back with a New Major Release, Here’s What’s New Probably not many of you reading this remember Getting Things GNOME, especially because it’s been more than six years since it received an update. Getting Things GNOME is a personal taks and to-do list items organizer for the GNOME desktop environment, inspired by the “Getting Things Done” methodology. The new release, Getting Things GNOME 0.4, is here to prove that the app isn’t dead and that it is here to stay for a long time to come, helping you getting your everyday stuff done and be more productive.