Games: Hammer Dongers, Destination Sol, Basement, and Railway Empire
Floor-destroying party game 'Hammer Dongers' adds rockets and new maps
Hammer Dongers is a great idea for a party game, pitting up to four people against each other in small levels with the ability to destroy the very ground beneath your feet.
Currently free while it's in development, not only does it have a good idea but it's also a huge amount of fun because the gameplay is nicely streamlined. You each start with a big Hammer, which you can use to smash the ground and have it fall away to hopefully take down an opponent. With the latest update, they've overhauled the maps with a Castle theme to include new traps and contraptions. There's also a Rocket Launcher because why the heck not.
Free and open source space RPG 'Destination Sol' has a big 2.0 release
Destination Sol might not be a name known to all but it's a sweet little space exploration RPG that's free and open source, plus it's getting big updates.
The 2.0 release of Destination Sol was released on July 5, bringing with it much easier and expanded modding support. So easy in fact, you should be able to download extra Modules and drop them into the Modules folder to have them work. This release also adds in more ships, more guns and more of everything else.
Make nefarious goods in Basement, now up on GOG
Basement, a game about building up a business making some questionable goods to fund development of a video game is now available DRM-free on GOG.
You need to deal with other gangs, cops, crazy junkies, a mysterious investor and even ghosts from the past. After being in Early Access for quite some time and in development for 5 years, towards the end of last year it fully released on Steam and now you can also pick it up from GOG.
Railway Empire is getting a Complete Collection on August 7
Publisher Kalypso Media and their in-house developer Gaming Minds Studios have announced that Railway Empire - Complete Collection is coming on August 7.
After over two years of updates some of which overhauled and improved major parts of the game like re-workings of competitor AI, the addition of a gigantic complete North American map, almost 20 free updates, an all-new Challenge Mode, new buildings and countless other quality of life improvements and bug fixes it seems they're finally done with it. This full edition will bring together all of the eight expansions under one roof, giving new players the easy option of getting it all together.
Android Leftovers
KDE Plasma 5.19.3 Desktop Environment Arrives with More Than 30 Changes
Packed with more than 30 changes, the KDE Plasma 5.19.3 update is here to make the logout action in the Lock/Logout widget work again, improve the deletion of multiple application shortcuts in the new Global Shortcuts page, and fix a very annoying bug affecting scrolling in a GTK app, which stopped working when a Plasma notification appears. Moreover, GNOME’s Nautilus file manager is now listed in the Default Applications page under System Settings when it’s installed, and the System Settings no longer crashes when there are no file managers installed and you open the Applications page. Direct: Plasma 5.19.3
AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT / Ryzen 7 3800XT / Ryzen 9 3900XT Linux Performance In 130+ Benchmarks
After the AMD Ryzen 3000XT series was announced last month, these new higher-clocked Zen 2 desktop processors are shipping today. Here are 130+ benchmarks on each of the Ryzen 5 3600XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 9 3900XT parts compared to various Intel and AMD CPUs. Tests under Ubuntu Linux and also complemented by performance-per-Watt / power and performance-per-dollar data points. These "XT" processors were announced in mid-June as still being Zen 2 based like the rest of the Ryzen 3000 desktop line-up but with slight increases to the base and boost clock frequencies to ratchet up the competition on Intel's new Comet Lake processors.
The Current State of Open-Source Testing Tools
Tricentis and three survey project collaborators recently published findings that provide new insights on global trends in open-source testing. The study focused on the open-source tool testing industry, not how or if companies and software developers test their code. This is an issue that confronts both open-source and commercial or proprietary software. The results revealed that a lack of technical skills is the major roadblock to open-source tool adoption, with 30 percent of organizations surveyed saying they lacked the skills to adopt open-source tools, according to Kevin Dunne, senior vice president for strategic initiatives at Tricentis.
