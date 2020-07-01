Gentoo on Android 64bit Release
Gentoo Project Android is pleased to announce a new 64bit release of the stage3 Android prefix tarball. This is a major release after 2.5 years of development, featuring gcc-10.1.0, binutils-2.34 and glibc-2.31.
Also: Gentoo On Android 64-Bit Sees New Release After 2+ Years
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 703 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Atom C3000 net appliance offers options for 10GbE, PoE, WiFi 6, and 5G
Advantech’s fanless, -20 to 70°C tolerant “FWA-1112VC” net appliance runs Linux on an Atom C3000 with 6x GbE or 4x GbE with 2x 10GbE SFP+ ports along with optional PoE and 3x M.2 for SATA, WiFi 6, and 4G/5G. Advantech has announced a highly customizable, IP40-protected desktop networking system with extended temperature support. The FWA-1112VC is described in the Electropages story where we found out about it as the latest in the company’s “entry and mid-level white boxes for SD-WAN and uCPE.”
Librem 14 Launch FAQ
There has been a lot of excitement ever since we announced the Librem 14 last week. There has also been quite a few questions. In this post we’ll go through some of the most Frequently Asked Questions for those of you still deciding whether to pre-order and take advantage of our $300 off sale...
Mozilla: Firefox for Android Nightly, prefers-contrast and more
Recent comments
9 hours 11 min ago
10 hours 3 min ago
10 hours 31 min ago
11 hours 22 min ago
23 hours 8 min ago
23 hours 11 min ago
23 hours 15 min ago
23 hours 53 min ago
1 day 10 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago