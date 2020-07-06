Programming Leftovers (Mostly Python)
-
Introducing dwatch, the ultimate DTrace tool
With over 3.5 years of development time and over 16 rounds of refactoring and enhancement, my tool dwatch for DTrace has reached maturity and is quickly becoming the new hip tool for all your monitoring tasks. I would like to show you how to do everything from watching the system process scheduler in realtime to filtering out filesystem events.
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppSimdJson 0.1.0: Now on Windows, With Parsers and Faster Still!
A smashing new RcppSimdJson release 0.1.0 containing several small updates to upstream simdjson (now at 0.4.6) in part triggered by very excisting work by Brendan who added actual parser from file and string—and together with Daniel upstream worked really hard to make Windows builds as well as complete upstream tests on our beloved (ahem) MinGW platform possible. So this version will, once the builders have caught up, give everybody on Windows a binary—with a JSON parser running circles around the (arguably more feature-rich and possibly easier-to-use) alternatives. Dave just tweeted a benchmark snippet by Brendan, the full set is at the bottom our issue ticket for this release.
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel: AsioHeaders 1.16.1-1 on CRAN
An updated version of the AsioHeaders package arrived on CRAN today (after a we days of “rest” in the incoming directory of CRAN). Asio provides a cross-platform C++ library for network and low-level I/O programming. It is also included in Boost – but requires linking when used as part of Boost. This standalone version of Asio is a header-only C++ library which can be used without linking (just like our BH package with parts of Boost).
-
Django Testing Toolbox
What are the tools that I use to test a Django app? Let’s find out!
You might say I’m test obsessed. I like having very high automated test coverage. This is especially true when I’m working on solo applications. I want the best test safety net that I can have to protect me from myself.
We’re going to explore the testing packages that I commonly use on Django projects. We’ll also look at a few of the important techniques that I apply to make my testing experience great.
-
Adding New Columns to a Dataframe in Pandas (with Examples)
In this Pandas tutorial, we are going to learn all there is about adding new columns to a dataframe. Here, we are going to use the same three methods that we used to add empty columns to a Pandas dataframe.
-
Pointers and Objects in Python
If you’ve ever worked with lower-level languages like C or C++, then you may have heard of pointers. Pointers are essentially variables that hold the memory address of another variable. They allow you to create great efficiency in parts of your code but can lead to various memory management bugs.
You’ll learn about Python’s object model and see why pointers in Python don’t really exist. For the cases where you need to mimic pointer behavior, you’ll learn ways to simulate pointers in Python without managing memory.
-
Python 101 – Debugging Your Code with pdb
Mistakes in your code are known as “bugs”. You will make mistakes. You will make many mistakes, and that’s totally fine. Most of the time, they will be simple mistakes such as typos. But since computers are very literal, even typos prevent your code from working as intended. So they need to be fixed. The process of fixing your mistakes in programming is known as debugging.
The Python programming language comes with its own built-in debugger called pdb. You can use pdb on the command line or import it as a module. The name, pdb, is short for “Python debugger”.
-
beagle 0.3.0
beagle is a command line tool for querying a hound code search service such as http://codesearch.openstack.org
-
Python Flask Tutorial: How to Make a Basic Page (Source Code Included!)
Python Flask is a crucial tool I use daily to prototype my ideas and bring a product to market faster than triditional methods like PHP or Ruby.
These benefits make it the ideal tool for small teams or startups trying to get an MVP off the ground. It removes the need to worry about complexities and just focus on making cool websites. Today I am going to show you how to make a basic page in Flask and pass input back through to a Python function on the backend.
-
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #428 (July 7, 2020)
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 6 Blog
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-in #6
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 5 Check-in
-
Late Weekly challenge 67 #1 only
I wrote some library to make combination in 2013.
I was overwhelming when I found this challenge but I found that it is buggy !!!
I think that finding combination isn't necessarily written using recursive calling.
so this is my first "working" solution.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 829 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Women In Linux Podcast
Hardware: Arduino Nano, Advantech and Adafruit
"ATGC" Aims To Offer Greater Garbage Collection Efficiency For F2FS
F2FS as the Flash-Friendly File-System for Linux continues to see a lot of interesting developments for this file-system beginning to appear on more Android devices and elsewhere given its feature set from flash optimizations to native encryption and compression capabilities. The newest F2FS feature work worth mentioning is support for age-threshold based garbage collection (ATGC). This ATGC garbage collection is geared to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the background garbage collection for the file-system by evaluating older candidates first based on a defined age threshold.
GNUnet 0.13.0 released
We are pleased to announce the release of GNUnet 0.13.0. This is a new major release. It breaks protocol compatibility with the 0.12.x versions. Please be aware that Git master is thus henceforth INCOMPATIBLE with the 0.12.x GNUnet network, and interactions between old and new peers will result in signature verification failures. 0.12.x peers will NOT be able to communicate with Git master or 0.13.x peers. In terms of usability, users should be aware that there are still a large number of known open issues in particular with respect to ease of use, but also some critical privacy issues especially for mobile users. Also, the nascent network is tiny and thus unlikely to provide good anonymity or extensive amounts of interesting information. As a result, the 0.13.0 release is still only suitable for early adopters with some reasonable pain tolerance. Also: Glibc-HWCAPS To Help With AMD Zen Optimizations, Other Per-CPU Performance Bits
Recent comments
2 hours 40 min ago
2 hours 44 min ago
12 hours 11 min ago
13 hours 3 min ago
13 hours 31 min ago
14 hours 22 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago