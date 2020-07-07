New forum for Sailfish OS discussion
The together.jolla.com (TJC) website has served us well, with the first question inserted back in December 2013 just after we released the first Jolla smartphone. Since then it has been the place for discussion around Sailfish OS, carrying our core message of building an independent mobile OS – together. We are now at the point where we will upgrade the discussion platform. There are different reasons why the upgrade has become a necessity. First and foremost, we would like to enable a better platform for developer collaboration. TJC has not been the optimal forum for serving developers’ needs. Topics are often not in question-and-answer form, but require discourse and deeper analysis of the situation. On the other hand, we are very pleased with the active and productive dialogue with our Sailfish X users that TJC has facilitated, and we do hope this new forum will maintain this relationship we have with the community. We’ve also come to the conclusion that the technology running TJC (Askbot) is not aging well; the site requires a lot of unnecessary maintenance effort from our Service team.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 892 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
KeePassXC 2.6 Open-Source Password Manager Released with Exciting New Features
More than a year in the works, KeePassXC 2.6 is finally here with lots of goodies for those who like to keep their passwords in a safe place. The first thing you’ll notice when installing the new version is the totally revamped user interface. KeePassXC’s user interface now supports both light and dark themes, monochrome tray icons, a compact mode, and a new View Menu that lets you more easily switch between themes, compact mode, as well as to toggle various UI elements. Linux users also get browser-like tab experience using the Ctrl+[Num] or Alt+[Num] keyboard shortcuts. Also, the built-in browser now lets Linux users define a custom browser location.
Canonical enables Linux desktop app support with Flutter
Google’s goal for Flutter has always been to provide a portable framework for building beautiful UIs that run at native speeds no matter what platform you target. To validate this capability, we started by focusing on the mobile platforms, Android and iOS, where we’ve seen more than 80,000 fast, beautiful Flutter apps published to Google Play. To build on this success, for more than a year we’ve been expanding our focus to include desktop-class experiences, both for the web and for the desktop OSes: macOS, Windows and Linux. This work includes extensive refactoring of the engine to support desktop-style mouse and keyboard input as well as resizable top-level windows. It also includes new UI capabilities that adapt well to desktop, like Material Density support and the NavigationRail and experiments with deep integration into the underlying desktop OS with experiments in Dart:FFI and access to the system menu bar and standard dialogs. All of this work was to ensure that in addition to being suitable for mobile-style experiences, Flutter is ready to handle full-featured, full-sized desktop apps. It has long been our vision for Flutter to power platforms. We’ve seen this manifest already at Google with products like the Assistant so now we’re thrilled to see others harnessing Flutter to power more platforms. Today we are happy to jointly announce the availability of the Linux alpha for Flutter alongside Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, the world’s most popular desktop Linux distribution. Also: Must Read: Google & Ubuntu Team Up to Bring Flutter Apps to Linux Google's Flutter: Now developers can use it to build apps for Ubuntu Linux machines Google and Canonical partner to bring Linux apps support to Flutter Google and Canonical bring Flutter apps to Linux and the Snap Store
GNOME: Session, JavaScript Shell and Mutter
Recent comments
49 min 31 sec ago
56 min 10 sec ago
1 hour 32 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
2 hours 29 min ago
3 hours 17 min ago
3 hours 37 min ago
5 hours 8 min ago
10 hours 26 min ago
15 hours 40 min ago