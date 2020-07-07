Open Usage Commons
-
Introducing the Open Usage Commons
Open source maintainers don’t often spend time thinking about their project’s trademarks, and with good reason: between code contribution, documentation, crafting the technical direction, and creating a healthy contributor community, there’s plenty to do without spending time considering how your project’s name or logo will be used. But trademarks – whether a name, logo, or badge – are an extension of a project’s decision to be open source. Just as your project’s open source license demonstrates that your codebase is for free and fair use, an open source project trademark policy in keeping with the Open Source Definition gives everyone – upstream contributors and downstream consumers – comfort that they are using your project’s marks in a fair and accurate way.
-
Open Usage Commons Is Google-Backed Organization For Helping With Open-Source Project Trademarks
Open Usage Commons is a new organization announced today that is backed by Google for helping open-source projects in managing their trademarks.
Open Usage Commons was started by Google in conjunction with academia, independent contributors, and others for helping to assert and manage project identities through trademark management and conformance testing.
-
The "Open Usage Commons" launches
Google has announced the creation of the Open Usage Commons, which is intended to help open-source projects manage their trademarks.
-
Announcing a new kind of open source organization
Google has deep roots in open source. We're proud of our 20 years of contributions and community collaboration. The scale and tenure of Google’s open source participation has taught us what works well, what doesn’t, and where the corner cases are that challenge projects.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 991 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
GNOME, Linux, Qt and Git Programming
Graphics: NVIDIA/CUDA and Panfrost Gallium3D
today's howtos
Why IBM doesn’t agree with Google’s Open Usage Commons
Why IBM doesn’t agree with Google’s Open Usage Commons
Google open sources trademarks with the Open Usage Commons
Google open sources trademarks with the Open Usage Commons
The Linux Foundation's Response to Open Usage Commons
Open Source Communities and Trademarks: A Reprise