Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, TLLTS, FLOSS Weekly, Linux Headlines
Destination Linux 181: BTRFS vs ZFS in 1st Ever DL Battledome! + Interview with Hosts of Sudo Show
Coming up on this week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to hold the first ever battle in the DL Battledome! This inaugural event will see BTRFS face off against one and only ZFS! Who will become the champion of the OCTAGON! Then we’ll answer some questions about systemd in the Community Feedback. This week we’re joined by Eric the IT Guy & Brandon Johnson, the hosts of the newest podcast on the Destination Linux Network, the Sudo Show! We’ve got some Linux News in the mix and then we’ll round out the show with our famous Picks of the Week with the Software Spotlight and our Tip of the Week. All that and so much more on this week’s episode of Destination Linux.
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 865
new goodies, microcenter, streaming shows and packages, anime, camping
FLOSS Weekly 586: Digital Identity
Use of verifiable credentials and decentralized identifiers.
Explaining Self-sovereign identity and the use of verifiable credentials and decentralized identifiers, Kaliya Young, also known as "Identity Women," joins the show hosted by Doc Searls and Jonathan Bennet. They dive deep into what identity means and the future of identity. Kaliya is a vital part of the Internet Identity Workshop. This workshop brings talent together to design and build an identity system that empowers individuals. They also discuss the critical difference between open source and open standards and the implementations of what that means for identity.
2020-07-08 | Linux Headlines
Mozilla suspends its Firefox Send service due to misuse by hacking groups, SUSE is acquiring Rancher Labs, Google launches the Open Usage Commons, and the Flutter framework arrives on Linux.
What's The Best "Linux"? It's GNU/Linux!
One of the most often asked questions is what is the best "Linux?" Well, the answer to this question is obvious. But first, I'd just like to interject for a moment...
Devices: Arduino and Raspberry Pi, Synthesizer and More
Linux, Twitter look remove ‘blacklist/whitelist’ from code
Coding terms like ‘master’, ‘slave’, ‘blacklist’, and ‘whitelist’ could soon be a thing of the past as the likes of Linux, Twitter, Git, and IBM’s Red Hat begin purging non-inclusive phrases from their code. Twitter Engineering announced last week that it wanted to “move away from” certain phrases that the social media company said was not reflective of its values. “There is no switch we can flip to make these changes everywhere, at once,” the company said. “We will continue to iterate on this work and want to put in place processes and systems that will allow us to apply these changes at scale.” Along with terms like ‘blacklist’ and ‘whitelist’, Twitter said it wants to move away from gendered pronouns and even ‘dummy value’.
GNOME 3.36.4 released
Hello, GNOME 3.36.4 is now available. This is a stable bugfix release for 3.36. All distributions shipping GNOME 3.36 are advised to upgrade.The GNOME 3.36 flatpak runtimes have been updated as well. If you want to compile GNOME 3.36.3, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot: https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.36.4/gnome-3.36.4.tar.xz The list of updated modules and changes is available here https://download.gnome.org/core/3.36/3.36.4/NEWS The source packages are available here https://download.gnome.org/core/3.36/3.36.4/sources/ Regards, Abderrahim Kitouni GNOME Release Team Also: GNOME 3.36.4 Released With Faster Mutter Fix Back-Ported
Python Programming
