Games: Black Ice, BOMBFEST, Albion Online
-
Black Ice: Early Access Impressions
Enter a futuristic, TRON-like environment, where your goal is to try and save your friend’s daughter from…something. From getting hacked, perhaps? Who knows. Per the press sheet, Black Ice is inspired by cyberpunk novels from the 80s and 90s, including Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson and Neuromancer by William Gibson. It’s a game developed by Garrett Cooper and Eric Ford. Their company name is Super Duper Game Company and is based in Austin, Texas.
-
Like sumo wrestling with explosions, BOMBFEST is pretty amusing
BOMBFEST, an explosive party game that released last year seems to have been missed by most and it's seen very few user reviews which is a shame due to how fun it actually is. Note: key provided by the developer.
The developer says it's like 'sumo wrestling with explosives' and that's hilariously accurate. Four players run around a small map, while throwing around blocks and bombs to attempt to knock the other players off. Simple, highly accessible as it only needs a few buttons and it's also hilarious. A sweet style too, with everything made to look like children's toys as you battle across wooden forts, on folding chairs, and inside the kitchen sink.
-
Albion Online's upcoming Corrupted Dungeons sound fun
With the next massive update 'Rise of Avalon' coming to Albion Online in August, Sandbox Int have started giving out more in-depth details about the new features coming to this MMO.
Some big new features are arriving and one of these are the Corrupted Dungeons, finally giving solo players something truly interesting to play with as Albion has somewhat lacked dedicated content aimed at solo players. I'm genuinely excited about them too! As you explore the world, you will come across entrances that appear like regular dungeons but they look 'a good deal more sinister' with plenty of demons and corrupted creatures inside.
-
Devices: Arduino and Raspberry Pi, Synthesizer and More
Linux, Twitter look remove ‘blacklist/whitelist’ from code
Coding terms like ‘master’, ‘slave’, ‘blacklist’, and ‘whitelist’ could soon be a thing of the past as the likes of Linux, Twitter, Git, and IBM’s Red Hat begin purging non-inclusive phrases from their code. Twitter Engineering announced last week that it wanted to “move away from” certain phrases that the social media company said was not reflective of its values. “There is no switch we can flip to make these changes everywhere, at once,” the company said. “We will continue to iterate on this work and want to put in place processes and systems that will allow us to apply these changes at scale.” Along with terms like ‘blacklist’ and ‘whitelist’, Twitter said it wants to move away from gendered pronouns and even ‘dummy value’.
GNOME 3.36.4 released
Hello, GNOME 3.36.4 is now available. This is a stable bugfix release for 3.36. All distributions shipping GNOME 3.36 are advised to upgrade.The GNOME 3.36 flatpak runtimes have been updated as well. If you want to compile GNOME 3.36.3, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot: https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.36.4/gnome-3.36.4.tar.xz The list of updated modules and changes is available here https://download.gnome.org/core/3.36/3.36.4/NEWS The source packages are available here https://download.gnome.org/core/3.36/3.36.4/sources/ Regards, Abderrahim Kitouni GNOME Release Team Also: GNOME 3.36.4 Released With Faster Mutter Fix Back-Ported
Python Programming
