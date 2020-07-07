Python Programming
Python import: Advanced Techniques and Tips
In Python, you use the import keyword to make code in one module available in another. Imports in Python are important for structuring your code effectively. Using imports properly will make you more productive, allowing you to reuse code while keeping your projects maintainable.
This tutorial will provide a thorough overview of Python’s import statement and how it works. The import system is powerful, and you’ll learn how to harness this power. While you’ll cover many of the concepts behind Python’s import system, this tutorial is mostly example driven. You’ll learn from several code examples throughout.
Python 101 – Learning about Dictionaries (Video)
Writing docs is not just writing docs
I joined the Spyder team almost two years ago, and I never thought I was going to end up working on docs. Six months ago I started a project with CAM Gerlach and Carlos Cordoba to improve Spyder’s documentation. At first, I didn’t actually understand how important docs are for software, especially for open source projects. However, during all this time I’ve learned how documentation has a huge impact on the open-source community and I’ve been thankful to have been able to do this. But, from the beginning, I asked myself “why am I the ‘right person’ for this?”
Improving Spyder’s documentation started as part of a NumFOCUS Small Development Grant awarded at the end of last year. The goal of the project was not only to update the documentation for Spyder 4, but also to make it more user-friendly, so users can understand Spyder’s key concepts and get started with it more easily.
A Hundred Days of Code, Day 000 - Begin Again
This probably is the fourth (or is it fifth) time, I’ll be attempting to learn how to program.
And probably the same number of attempts at #100DaysOfCode.
A Hundred Days of Code, Day 001 - Beginning With Classes
Notes I’ve taken from the videos I watched, today. This is my attempt at Feynman-ing (below), what I learnt so far.
Classes and Object Oriented Programming started to come together for me, when I saw Kushal using them.
To use my father’s carpentry analogy, I could in theory just hammer nails into wood to join them.
But to make a really strong joint, I could use other methods.
I could screw pieces of wood together, which is markedly better than just nailing them.
I could chisel wood and create a dovetail or mortise joint.
Object Oriented Programming in Python: Complete Tutorial
Python is a powerful programming language used for web application development. It is also a widely popular programming language used for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications.
With Python, complex programming problem-solving becomes simpler. There are several approaches to problem-solving in Python. OOP is one of those approaches.
In this article, I will introduce you to some fundamental OOP principles in Python development.
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-In #6
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 3 Blog Post
Devices: Arduino and Raspberry Pi, Synthesizer and More
Linux, Twitter look remove ‘blacklist/whitelist’ from code
Coding terms like ‘master’, ‘slave’, ‘blacklist’, and ‘whitelist’ could soon be a thing of the past as the likes of Linux, Twitter, Git, and IBM’s Red Hat begin purging non-inclusive phrases from their code. Twitter Engineering announced last week that it wanted to “move away from” certain phrases that the social media company said was not reflective of its values. “There is no switch we can flip to make these changes everywhere, at once,” the company said. “We will continue to iterate on this work and want to put in place processes and systems that will allow us to apply these changes at scale.” Along with terms like ‘blacklist’ and ‘whitelist’, Twitter said it wants to move away from gendered pronouns and even ‘dummy value’.
GNOME 3.36.4 released
Hello, GNOME 3.36.4 is now available. This is a stable bugfix release for 3.36. All distributions shipping GNOME 3.36 are advised to upgrade.The GNOME 3.36 flatpak runtimes have been updated as well. If you want to compile GNOME 3.36.3, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot: https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.36.4/gnome-3.36.4.tar.xz The list of updated modules and changes is available here https://download.gnome.org/core/3.36/3.36.4/NEWS The source packages are available here https://download.gnome.org/core/3.36/3.36.4/sources/ Regards, Abderrahim Kitouni GNOME Release Team Also: GNOME 3.36.4 Released With Faster Mutter Fix Back-Ported
