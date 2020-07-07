Rockchip PX30 based in-vehicle system supports OBD-II telematics and ADAS
Arbor’s 8-inch “IOT-800N” automotive telematics panel PC for ADAS and fleet management runs Android 8.1 or Linux on a quad -A35 Rockchip PX30 and offers CAN/OBD-II, 4G, GPS, WiFi/BT, NFC, and an 8MP camera.
Arbor announced a Rockchip PX30-based telematics computer with an 8-inch touchscreen for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and fleet management that is aimed primarily aimed at improving safety in buses. The IOT-800N plugs into a vehicle’s OBD-II protocol telematics computer via a CAN interface to support ADAS applications such as lane departure warnings, blind spot detection, and collision avoidance. It can also enable driving monitoring such as fatigue and driving behavior detection.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 367 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Nvidia 450.57 Linux Graphics Driver Improves Support for Vulkan Apps, Adds New Features
Coming hot on the heels of last month’s Nvidia 440.100 release, the Nvidia 450.57 graphics driver is here to add support for NVIDIA NGX, support for Image Sharpening for OpenGL and Vulkan apps, as well as support for Vulkan direct-to-display on DisplayPort displays connected via DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP-MST). Furthermore, the new release adds an implementation of glNamedBufferPageCommitmentARB extension, which was missing from the Nvidia driver’s support for the GL_ARB_sparse_buffer extension, a new documentation file that exposes a machine-readable list of supported GPUs and features, as well as a new Connector-N display connector name alias type. Also: NVIDIA 450.57 Linux Driver Released With Image Sharpening Option, NGX Library
KDE’s July 2020 Apps Update Improves KTorrent, KMyMoney, KDiff3, and Others
KDE Applications 20.04.3 is now available as the third and last point release to the latest KDE Applications 20.04 series. It brings various improvements to some of the most popular KDE apps, including the KTorrent BitTorrent client, KMyMoney personal finance manager, and KDiff3 file comparison tool. KTorrent 5.2.0 enables faster downloads of your torrents due to the improvements made to the Distributed Hash Table (DHT) functionality. On the other hand, KMyMoney 5.1.0 adds support for the Indian Rupee symbol ₹, the ability to view all account types in the Budget view, as well as a new “Reverse charges and payments” option to OFX imports. Direct: KDE's July 2020 Apps Update
Rockchip PX30 based in-vehicle system supports OBD-II telematics and ADAS
Arbor’s 8-inch “IOT-800N” automotive telematics panel PC for ADAS and fleet management runs Android 8.1 or Linux on a quad -A35 Rockchip PX30 and offers CAN/OBD-II, 4G, GPS, WiFi/BT, NFC, and an 8MP camera. Arbor announced a Rockchip PX30-based telematics computer with an 8-inch touchscreen for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and fleet management that is aimed primarily aimed at improving safety in buses. The IOT-800N plugs into a vehicle’s OBD-II protocol telematics computer via a CAN interface to support ADAS applications such as lane departure warnings, blind spot detection, and collision avoidance. It can also enable driving monitoring such as fatigue and driving behavior detection.
Recent comments
3 min 51 sec ago
7 min 12 sec ago
1 hour 28 min ago
2 hours 14 min ago
3 hours 42 min ago
3 hours 46 min ago
4 hours 20 min ago
5 hours 18 min ago
8 hours 21 min ago
8 hours 24 min ago