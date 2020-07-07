Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

KDE’s July 2020 Apps Update Improves KTorrent, KMyMoney, KDiff3, and Others

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 9th of July 2020 03:47:06 PM Filed under
KDE

KDE Applications 20.04.3 is now available as the third and last point release to the latest KDE Applications 20.04 series. It brings various improvements to some of the most popular KDE apps, including the KTorrent BitTorrent client, KMyMoney personal finance manager, and KDiff3 file comparison tool.

KTorrent 5.2.0 enables faster downloads of your torrents due to the improvements made to the Distributed Hash Table (DHT) functionality. On the other hand, KMyMoney 5.1.0 adds support for the Indian Rupee symbol ₹, the ability to view all account types in the Budget view, as well as a new “Reverse charges and payments” option to OFX imports.

Read more

Direct: KDE's July 2020 Apps Update

»

kde.org/applications site now with more App Stores and Downloads

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 9th of July 2020 05:22:47 PM.
  • kde.org/applications site now with more App Stores and Downloads

    KDE is All About the Apps as I hope everyone knows, we have top quality apps that we are pushing out to all channels to spread freedom and goodness.

    As part of promoting our apps we updated the kde.org/applications pages so folks can find out what we make. Today we’ve added some important new features...

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Nvidia 450.57 Linux Graphics Driver Improves Support for Vulkan Apps, Adds New Features

Coming hot on the heels of last month’s Nvidia 440.100 release, the Nvidia 450.57 graphics driver is here to add support for NVIDIA NGX, support for Image Sharpening for OpenGL and Vulkan apps, as well as support for Vulkan direct-to-display on DisplayPort displays connected via DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP-MST). Furthermore, the new release adds an implementation of glNamedBufferPageCommitmentARB extension, which was missing from the Nvidia driver’s support for the GL_ARB_sparse_buffer extension, a new documentation file that exposes a machine-readable list of supported GPUs and features, as well as a new Connector-N display connector name alias type. Read more Also: NVIDIA 450.57 Linux Driver Released With Image Sharpening Option, NGX Library

KDE’s July 2020 Apps Update Improves KTorrent, KMyMoney, KDiff3, and Others

KDE Applications 20.04.3 is now available as the third and last point release to the latest KDE Applications 20.04 series. It brings various improvements to some of the most popular KDE apps, including the KTorrent BitTorrent client, KMyMoney personal finance manager, and KDiff3 file comparison tool. KTorrent 5.2.0 enables faster downloads of your torrents due to the improvements made to the Distributed Hash Table (DHT) functionality. On the other hand, KMyMoney 5.1.0 adds support for the Indian Rupee symbol ₹, the ability to view all account types in the Budget view, as well as a new “Reverse charges and payments” option to OFX imports. Read more Direct: KDE's July 2020 Apps Update

Rockchip PX30 based in-vehicle system supports OBD-II telematics and ADAS

Arbor’s 8-inch “IOT-800N” automotive telematics panel PC for ADAS and fleet management runs Android 8.1 or Linux on a quad -A35 Rockchip PX30 and offers CAN/OBD-II, 4G, GPS, WiFi/BT, NFC, and an 8MP camera. Arbor announced a Rockchip PX30-based telematics computer with an 8-inch touchscreen for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and fleet management that is aimed primarily aimed at improving safety in buses. The IOT-800N plugs into a vehicle’s OBD-II protocol telematics computer via a CAN interface to support ADAS applications such as lane departure warnings, blind spot detection, and collision avoidance. It can also enable driving monitoring such as fatigue and driving behavior detection. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6