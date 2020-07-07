Debian 8 Long Term Support reaching end-of-life

The Debian Long Term Support (LTS) Team hereby announces that Debian 8 "jessie" support has reached its end-of-life on June 30, 2020, five years after its initial release on April 26, 2015. Debian will not provide further security updates for Debian 8. A subset of "jessie" packages will be supported by external parties. Detailed information can be found at Extended LTS. The LTS Team will prepare the transition to Debian 9 "stretch", which is the current oldstable release. The LTS Team has taken over support from the Security Team on July 6, 2020 while the final point update for "stretch" will be released on July 18, 2020. Debian 9 will also receive Long Term Support for five years after its initial release with support ending on June 30, 2022. The supported architectures remain amd64, i386, armel and armhf. In addition we are pleased to announce, for the first time support will be extended to include the arm64 architecture. For further information about using "stretch" LTS and upgrading from "jessie" LTS, please refer to LTS/Using.

Solus Stands on Its Own

If I had to pick one operating system of the year, I would be picking Ubuntu MATE 16.04, if Solus hadn’t come along and stolen the title. If it was a contest (and let’s admit it; it is.) this would be nothing short of a gripping and dramatic victory for Solus’ lead developer Ikey Doherty and team, especially in this new generation of proven and truly great Linux systems. If it wasn’t for the fact that the Linux community at-large was full of such amazing and cooperative people, I would call it a distro war. Now, before I get called out for trying to “sensationalize”, let’s get something straight. In recent weeks I have heard the words “competition” and “competitors” used more in the interchange of “fellow developers of other distros” than I have ever heard in my years of involvement with open source. And I’m proud to say that I welcome it with open arms. Nothing makes you better than someone trying to outdo you. At the moment, no one is trying to outdo you like Team Solus, so you’d better eat your Wheaties.

The 10 Best Scanning Tools for Linux System in 2020

If you are looking for a scanning tool for Linux, then you are in the right place. From the very beginning of digitalization, scanning tools have served us in many ways. If you want to store your paper documents or photos digitally, there is no alternative to scanning tools. Although you get a default scanning tool with the scanner driver, that is not polished to work flawlessly. Besides, these default scanning tools don’t always get the best support from the manufacturers for the Linux platform. This is why you need to look for the scanning tools for your Linux system.