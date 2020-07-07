Security Leftovers
-
FreeBSD Security Advisory FreeBSD-SA-20:19.unbound
-
GCC Compiler Lands Mitigation For Arm's Straight Line Speculation Vulnerability
It took a month after Arm disclosed the CPU "SLS" vulnerability and when the LLVM compiler landed their initial mitigation, but the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) now has mitigations as well for this Straight Line Speculation vulnerability.
The Straight Line Speculation vulnerability could lead to instructions on ARMv8 processors being executed following a change in control flow. Mitigating SLS involves using SB instructions for a speculation barrier following vulnerable instructions.
-
Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (firefox), Debian (ffmpeg, fwupd, ruby2.5, and shiro), Fedora (freerdp, gssdp, gupnp, mingw-pcre2, remmina, and xrdp), openSUSE (chocolate-doom), Oracle (firefox and kernel), and Ubuntu (linux, linux-lts-xenial, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon and thunderbird).
-
Mozilla Security Blog: Reducing TLS Certificate Lifespans to 398 Days
We intend to update Mozilla’s Root Store Policy to reduce the maximum lifetime of TLS certificates from 825 days to 398 days, with the aim of protecting our user’s HTTPS connections. Many reasons for reducing the lifetime of certificates have been provided and summarized in the CA/Browser Forum’s Ballot SC22. Here are Mozilla’s top three reasons for supporting this change.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 601 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Proton, SUPERHOT, Vintage Story
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Here’s How to Upgrade from Linux Mint 19.3 to Linux Mint 20
If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your Linux Mint 19.3 computers to Linux Mint 20, the wait is finally over. The Linux Mint project announced today that it’s now possible to upgrade Linux Mint 19.3 installations to Linux Mint 20, but only 64-bit versions. As you probably know already, Linux Mint 20 is a 64-bit only system. Linux Mint 19.3 was the last release to offer support for both 32-bit and 64-bit architectures. Therefore, you’ll only be able to upgrade 64-bit Linux Mint 19.3 systems using the following instructions.
Recent comments
16 min 50 sec ago
50 min 37 sec ago
53 min 14 sec ago
57 min 54 sec ago
2 hours 40 min ago
2 hours 43 min ago
4 hours 4 min ago
4 hours 50 min ago
6 hours 18 min ago
6 hours 22 min ago