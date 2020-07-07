Language Selection

Open Hardware: Arduino and Beyond

  • Don’t try this at home: Colin Furze creates a semi-automatic potato cannon

    Colin Furze decided that he needed a potato cannon for his DIY screw tank, and after making a manually loaded version, he automated the process.

    What he came up with uses a pair of linear actuators to push the barrel forward under Arduino control, allowing a potato-projectile to drop into the device’s chamber assembly. After a short delay, it closes up again, cutting the roundish vegetable into a cylindrical plug. Flammable gas then enters via a solenoid valve for a carefully regulated amount of time.

    With the gas mixed, the cannon is then fired, and a single button press starts the process over again. The powerful cannon creates a mess in his test area after a few shots, actually taking a plug out of the mattress he used to absorb the impact. It should be quite impressive once mounted on the screw tank, though it’s a project that you probably shouldn’t try at home.

  • The Simplest TS100 Upgrade Leads Down A Cable Testing Rabbit Hole

    The fake “Grundlagen Audio” USB lead from my April 1st sojourn into using GNU Radio for audio analysis meanwhile is surprisingly stiff for what was in reality a cheap Amazon Basics item. This is probably due to two factors; it has a braided outer in a bid to copy more expensive leads, and my spraying it with gold paint has only made it stiffer.

  • HeyTeddy is a conversation-based prototyping tool for Arduino

    Programming an Arduino to do simple things like turn on an LED or read a sensor is easy enough via the official IDE. However, think back to your earliest experiences with this type of hardware. While rewarding, getting everything set up correctly was certainly more of a challenge, requiring research that you now likely take for granted.

    To assist with these first steps of a beginner’s hardware journey, researchers at KAIST in South Korea have come up with HeyTeddy, a general-purpose prototyping tool based on dialogue.

    As seen in the video below, HeyTeddy’s voice input is handled by an Amazon Echo Dot, which passes these commands through the cloud to a Raspberry Pi. The system then interacts with the hardware on a breadboard using an Uno running Firmata, along with a 7” 1024 x 600 LCD touchscreen for the GUI.

  • New Games You Can Play With Proton Since June 2020

    It’s now July 2020 and the Steam Summer Sale has just ended. I hope you took the chance to grab some titles at low prices! We did! This time around I will not delve into games with the largest number of reports on ProtonDB. Instead, I focus on recent reports for which the median rating (not the ProtonDB one, my own rating based on the raw data) is something like Platinum or Gold at least (4 or 5 on my scale).

  • SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE arrives for Linux PC on July 16

    Time moves when you move. Ready for more? SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE is confirmed to be launching for Linux and it's going to be available on July 16. Even better, if you buy the original SUPERHOT before then it will be yours free. It was actually already available on Windows in Early Access for some time but they're now moving to full release for all platforms and they're making a bit of a splash about it. Coming to Linux officially is obviously great news too!

  • Wilderness survival game 'Vintage Story' adding seasons, improved graphics

    Vintage Story, an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes has a new test release up that makes it an even deeper game. Minecraft in style, sure, someone will mention that I've no doubt due to the blocky style. Anything actually like Minecraft? No, quite far from it. The gameplay mechanics have a lot more depth to them and it's quite a lot more interesting but everything also takes a lot more time to learn and get through. Vintage Story's description of being 'uncompromising' certainly holds up at times.

Here’s How to Upgrade from Linux Mint 19.3 to Linux Mint 20

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your Linux Mint 19.3 computers to Linux Mint 20, the wait is finally over. The Linux Mint project announced today that it’s now possible to upgrade Linux Mint 19.3 installations to Linux Mint 20, but only 64-bit versions. As you probably know already, Linux Mint 20 is a 64-bit only system. Linux Mint 19.3 was the last release to offer support for both 32-bit and 64-bit architectures. Therefore, you’ll only be able to upgrade 64-bit Linux Mint 19.3 systems using the following instructions. Read more

