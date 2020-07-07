Open Hardware: Arduino and Beyond
-
Don’t try this at home: Colin Furze creates a semi-automatic potato cannon
Colin Furze decided that he needed a potato cannon for his DIY screw tank, and after making a manually loaded version, he automated the process.
What he came up with uses a pair of linear actuators to push the barrel forward under Arduino control, allowing a potato-projectile to drop into the device’s chamber assembly. After a short delay, it closes up again, cutting the roundish vegetable into a cylindrical plug. Flammable gas then enters via a solenoid valve for a carefully regulated amount of time.
With the gas mixed, the cannon is then fired, and a single button press starts the process over again. The powerful cannon creates a mess in his test area after a few shots, actually taking a plug out of the mattress he used to absorb the impact. It should be quite impressive once mounted on the screw tank, though it’s a project that you probably shouldn’t try at home.
-
The Simplest TS100 Upgrade Leads Down A Cable Testing Rabbit Hole
The fake “Grundlagen Audio” USB lead from my April 1st sojourn into using GNU Radio for audio analysis meanwhile is surprisingly stiff for what was in reality a cheap Amazon Basics item. This is probably due to two factors; it has a braided outer in a bid to copy more expensive leads, and my spraying it with gold paint has only made it stiffer.
-
HeyTeddy is a conversation-based prototyping tool for Arduino
Programming an Arduino to do simple things like turn on an LED or read a sensor is easy enough via the official IDE. However, think back to your earliest experiences with this type of hardware. While rewarding, getting everything set up correctly was certainly more of a challenge, requiring research that you now likely take for granted.
To assist with these first steps of a beginner’s hardware journey, researchers at KAIST in South Korea have come up with HeyTeddy, a general-purpose prototyping tool based on dialogue.
As seen in the video below, HeyTeddy’s voice input is handled by an Amazon Echo Dot, which passes these commands through the cloud to a Raspberry Pi. The system then interacts with the hardware on a breadboard using an Uno running Firmata, along with a 7” 1024 x 600 LCD touchscreen for the GUI.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 578 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Proton, SUPERHOT, Vintage Story
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Here’s How to Upgrade from Linux Mint 19.3 to Linux Mint 20
If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your Linux Mint 19.3 computers to Linux Mint 20, the wait is finally over. The Linux Mint project announced today that it’s now possible to upgrade Linux Mint 19.3 installations to Linux Mint 20, but only 64-bit versions. As you probably know already, Linux Mint 20 is a 64-bit only system. Linux Mint 19.3 was the last release to offer support for both 32-bit and 64-bit architectures. Therefore, you’ll only be able to upgrade 64-bit Linux Mint 19.3 systems using the following instructions.
Recent comments
16 min 50 sec ago
50 min 37 sec ago
53 min 14 sec ago
57 min 54 sec ago
2 hours 40 min ago
2 hours 43 min ago
4 hours 4 min ago
4 hours 50 min ago
6 hours 18 min ago
6 hours 22 min ago