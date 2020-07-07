Audiocasts/Shows: Ubuntu Podcast, BSD Now and Bad Voltage
-
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S13E16 – Owls
This week we’ve been re-installing Ubuntu 20.04. Following WWDC, we discuss Linux Desktop aspirations, bring you some command line love and go over all your wonderful feedback.
It’s Season 13 Episode 16 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
-
BSD Now 358: OpenBSD Kubernetes Clusters
Yubikey-agent on FreeBSD, Managing Kubernetes clusters from OpenBSD, History of FreeBSD part 1, Running Jitsi-Meet in a FreeBSD Jail, Command Line Bug Hunting in FreeBSD, Game of Github, Wireguard official merged into OpenBSD, and more
-
Bad Voltage 3×08: Petrichoronavirus
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 931 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Games: Proton, SUPERHOT, Vintage Story
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 9 min ago
2 hours 43 min ago
2 hours 46 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
4 hours 32 min ago
4 hours 36 min ago
5 hours 57 min ago
6 hours 43 min ago
8 hours 11 min ago
8 hours 15 min ago