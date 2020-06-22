Games: Godot for Microsoft, GNU/Linux Ports and Delays
-
Help us reach the next funding goal to ensure continued C# Support [Ed: Godot (Engine) took money from Microsoft to help prop up Microsoft monopolies and now it wants your money too (to help Microsoft's monopoly)]
This was financed thanks to a generous donation from Microsoft. Unfortunately, due to the Covid situation, the renewal of this grant has been suspended and is uncertain.
-
Wasteland 3 for Linux (and Mac) delayed, possible by end of 2020
inXile entertainment today put out a fresh update to go over Wasteland 3 details and they've decided to delay the Linux and Mac versions.
After a successful Fig crowdfunding campaign in 2016, it saw inXile manage to pull in over three million dollars although over two million of that was monies from Fig directly. Since then, Microsoft swooped in and acquired inXile (and
Obsidian Entertainment) as part of Xbox Game Studios back in 2018.
-
Remembering an indie gem with Osmos over 10 years later
Ah Osmos, what an absolute gem that was back when it released for Linux in 2010. Looking back, it's one of the first set of new-wave indie games to kick-start Linux gaming.
I say 'new-wave' because there were of course indie games way before 2010, however, when thinking about the history of Linux gaming back in 2010 there wasn't a great deal available officially at all. Hemisphere Games were practically a pioneer when it came to putting a game on Linux.
-
Go sightseeing in the upcoming Idaho DLC for American Truck Simulator
Coming out sometime later this month, the Idaho DLC for American Truck Simulator has SCS Software trying something a little different.
While driving around, you might often want to relax a bit and take in the sights. Rather than be focused on making deadlines, not crashing and trying to keep your business afloat. In the Idaho DLC, that's part of the focus with a new 'Viewpoint' feature, that gives you in-game cutscenes with a showcase of places of interest. The locations include sites of economical and historical importance, such as the capital city of Boise. The spots are identified by a new film-camera 3D green icon visible in the world, which also appears on your GPS route advisor as a purple star.
-
Open source voxel game engine Minetest has a new release
Inspired by Minecraft and Infiniminer, the open source and highly moddable voxel game engine Minetest has a new release available now.
Since it's only a game engine, out of the box it's a little bare-bones. It does have a default Minetest Game, which is slowly expanding with more but it's quite basic. In this latest release the Minetest Game itself gained Wild Cotton, Straw Stairs/Slabs became usable as fuel, there's new textures for Dry Shrub and Brake Rail plus some new particle stuff for leaves and TNT.
-
Stadia round-up with F1 2020 out now, Celeste and El Hijo confirmed plus leaks
Time for another Stadia round-up, as we have a few interesting nuggets to go over for the Linux-powered game streaming service with new games coming.
Firstly, if you're a big fan of racing games F1 2020 is now available on Stadia so you can play it on Linux. Looks like that's currently the only supported way too, since there's no word from Feral Interactive who ported some previous entries to the Linux desktop and it doesn't work with the Steam Play Proton compatibility layer.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 668 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE Plasma Review: The Swiss Army Knife of Desktops
As the long-standing rival to GNOME, KDE Plasma is another one of the most popular Linux desktop environments. It’s a lot of the things people may not like about GNOME: resource efficient, unbelievably customizable, and as minimal or complex as you want it to be. This KDE Plasma review will cover performance, user interface, customization, and recommendations on how to use and who should use KDE Plasma. [...] As great as the defaults are, the strength of KDE lies in its customizability. It’s “have it your way” to the extreme. If you don’t like the default Breeze theme, it’s very easy to change it with the “Global Theme” application. You can choose from any that come preinstalled, or you can choose to go out and download more to suit your needs. The customization options are all about choice, and you can easily customize it to any look you want. Under System Settings, you can change almost every single aspect of the system, including global themes, window themes, icon themes, and more. You can make Plasma look like the following. [...] The beauty of all the customization Plasma offers is that everybody can use Plasma. It starts out spartan-simple, but you can change it to suit any workflow or appearance you want. You can make a very resource-efficient Windows or macOS clone. Additionally, those looking to try out Wayland without using GNOME should try out Plasma. It’s the only other full Desktop Environment that supports Wayland (with the addition of some other packages), and it’s a great place to test and experience Wayland on your system.
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
8 hours 55 min ago
12 hours 31 min ago
12 hours 35 min ago
13 hours 29 min ago
13 hours 31 min ago
17 hours 16 min ago
18 hours 23 min ago
18 hours 27 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago
18 hours 56 min ago