LibreOffice 7: Why a paid enterprise edition could be a positive change
The RC1 candidate of LibreOffice was recently released. Soon after, something odd was discovered in the About LibreOffice window. It seems the developers had tagged that release candidate as a Personal Edition.
What did this mean?
Of course speculation is running amok with rumors that LibreOffice is no longer going to be free. After all, the open source office suite has always been free and never before hinted at ever not being free. Yet, there was that oh-so-obvious change in the About dialog indicating something was amiss. After all, it's a pretty easy conclusion to draw when said dialog clearly states (Figure A): "The Personal Edition is supported by volunteers and is intended for individual use."
