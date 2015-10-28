today's howtos Linux networking - A weird little problem with DNS, DHCP At this point, or rather, just before this point, I was inclined to blame systemd. But it turns out, there's nothing wrong with it. Now, there were/are bugs in it, which is why it comes up quite high if you search for any connectivity problems in Linux.

Top Linux Interview Questions

Pandoc Flavoured Markdown: Guide To Your First Document

How to play Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord on Linux

Light OpenStreetMapping with GPS Now that lockdown is lifting a bit in Scotland, I’ve been going a bit further for exercise. One location I’ve been to a few times is Tyrebagger Woods. In theory, I can walk here from my house via Brimmond Hill although I’m not yet fit enough to do that in one go. Instead of following the main path, I took a detour along some route that looked like it wanted to be a path but it hadn’t been maintained for a while. When I decided I’d had enough of this, I looked for a way back to the main path but OpenStreetMap didn’t seem to have the footpaths mapped out here yet. I’ve done some OpenStreetMap surveying before so I thought I’d take a look at improving this, and moving some of the tracks on the map closer to where they are in reality. In the past I’ve used OSMTracker which was great, but now I’m on iOS there doesn’t seem to be anything that matches up.

Programming: Perl, Git/Emacs and Compilers Listen to Larry Wall's State of the Onion 2000 on YouTube It’s a typical Larry talk filled with quirky, humorous observations about life and programming, and notably he announces the Perl 6 project. Unfortunately the audio is low quality (hey it was 20 years ago at a low-budget conference); you can read a transcript of the talk here (with mp3 download links at the bottom). We also have collection of attendees’ reports from the conference.

Chicago.pm Virtual Meeting: July 23 In case you are not familiar with gather.town, after you join the conversation, you will have a small avatar on a 2d map and can walk around. When you are close to somebody or a group of people, you can video chat with them over video. Perlmongers is supposed to be a social gathering, and we are experimenting with this venue to see if it'll make that possible!

The Magit Git Client Is The "Killer Feature" In Emacs Users of other text editors often ask "why should I switch to Emacs?" or, more specifically, "what is the killer feature that Emacs offers?" Depending on your workflow, the killer feature for Emacs could be a number of things, one them being Magit!

Alder Lake-S Compiler Update Points to big.LITTLE Desktop Chips This design builds upon the big.LITTLE (Big.BIGGER in Intel parlance) design that debuted in the company's 3D Lakefield chips. These designs incorporate one large Sunny Cove core combined with four Atom Tremont smaller cores in an ARM-like design. With the architecture proven and already working its way through the ecosystem, it's rational to expect Intel to scale it up to tackle desktop PCs, too. The GNU compiler updates include a list of compatible instructions for both Intel's upcoming data center Sapphire Ridge chips and Alder Lake desktop chips, with the latter noticeably missing support for AVX-512, a SIMD instruction that Intel recently introduced to its desktop chips. These instructions are disabled in Intel's hybrid Lakefield chips to keep the instruction set consistent between cores (Atom doesn't support AVX instructions), therefore easing operating system scheduling routines that target different workloads at the cores best suited for the task. Therefore, the lack of AVX-512 support for Alder Lake could serve as further evidence that Intel will bring its hybrid architecture to desktop PCs.