Microsoft to pull support for PHP
-
Microsoft to pull support for PHP: Version 8? Exterminate, more like...
Born-again open-source fan Microsoft is celebrating 25 years of PHP by, er, pulling its support for the scripting language that is beloved (or dreaded) by server operators the world over.
Microsoft engineer Dale Hirt confirmed the change on the PHP mailing list, warning that the Windows behemoth was not "going to be supporting PHP for Windows in any capacity for version 8.0 and beyond."
Current versions, 7.2, 7.3 and 7.4, will continue to receive support as per the community's cadence, which sees around two years of bug squashing followed by a year of security fixes. PHP 7.4 emerged last November, so Microsoft's benevolence should last until 2022 at which point the plug will be pulled.
Register reader Alain Williams, who tipped us off to Hirt's posting, remarked: "I suspect that it means that Microsoft will not provide any resources to make PHP 8 work but expect others to do so instead."
After thanking the Microsoft gang for its work over the years, PHP 8.0 Release Manager Sara Golemon said: "I won't say I'm not bummed," before expressing the hope that some sort of alternative might be worked out by the end of the year, when version 8 is due to drop.
-
[PHP-DEV] Microsoft Support of PHP on Windows
Hello PHP Internals,
My name is Dale Hirt and I am the project manager for PHP inside Microsoft.
We currently support PHP with development and build efforts for PHP 7.3, and PHP 7.4. In addition,
we help with building PHP 7.2 on Windows when security fixes are required..
However, as PHP 8.0 is now ramping up, we wanted to let the community know what our current plans
are going forward.
We know that the current cadence is 2 years from release for bug fixes, and 1 year after that for
security fixes. This means that PHP 7.2 will be going out of support in November. PHP 7.3 will be
going into security fix mode only in November. PHP 7.4 will continue to have another year of bug
fix and then one year of security fixes. We are committed to maintaining development and building
of PHP on Windows for 7.2, 7.3 and 7.4 as long as they are officially supported. We are not,
however, going to be supporting PHP for Windows in any capacity for version 8.0 and beyond.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 628 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Elive 3.8.14 beta released
The Elive Team is proud to announce the release of the beta version 3.8.14 This new version includes: Kernel updated to 5.6.14 retrowave special theme themes, designs, icons improvements and more customizations included bootup with a much more friendly graphical menu, it now remembers your last selected OS, all the options are in the same menu instead of submenus, disabled useless recovery options, improved resolution, fixed wallpaper issue on encrypted installations SWAP space is much more performant now, feedbacks welcome
Microsoft to pull support for PHP
Top 10 Reasons to use Xfce as your Desktop Environment
Xfce is overall a great DE. It provides a very stable, feature-filled, and forthright experience. The customization options are high, and the configuration for keyboard shortcuts and an overall personalization is excellent. It can suit all kinds of people very well, those who don’t want to look around too much to do something, and those also who make their system truly theirs. Sadly, from a recent event, we have come to know that the development of Xfce has not been very active lately. We hope that the team gets a lot of support again, and we see more fantastic progress in the future.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
7 hours 24 min ago
8 hours 7 min ago
8 hours 35 min ago
9 hours 15 sec ago
19 hours 5 min ago
22 hours 41 min ago
22 hours 44 min ago
23 hours 39 min ago
23 hours 41 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago