Elive 3.8.14 beta released
The Elive Team is proud to announce the release of the beta version 3.8.14
This new version includes:
Kernel updated to 5.6.14
retrowave special theme
themes, designs, icons improvements and more customizations included
bootup with a much more friendly graphical menu, it now remembers your last selected OS, all the options are in the same menu instead of submenus, disabled useless recovery options, improved resolution, fixed wallpaper issue on encrypted installations
SWAP space is much more performant now, feedbacks welcome
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 684 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Elive 3.8.14 beta released
The Elive Team is proud to announce the release of the beta version 3.8.14 This new version includes: Kernel updated to 5.6.14 retrowave special theme themes, designs, icons improvements and more customizations included bootup with a much more friendly graphical menu, it now remembers your last selected OS, all the options are in the same menu instead of submenus, disabled useless recovery options, improved resolution, fixed wallpaper issue on encrypted installations SWAP space is much more performant now, feedbacks welcome
Microsoft to pull support for PHP
Top 10 Reasons to use Xfce as your Desktop Environment
Xfce is overall a great DE. It provides a very stable, feature-filled, and forthright experience. The customization options are high, and the configuration for keyboard shortcuts and an overall personalization is excellent. It can suit all kinds of people very well, those who don’t want to look around too much to do something, and those also who make their system truly theirs. Sadly, from a recent event, we have come to know that the development of Xfce has not been very active lately. We hope that the team gets a lot of support again, and we see more fantastic progress in the future.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
7 hours 24 min ago
8 hours 7 min ago
8 hours 35 min ago
9 hours 15 sec ago
19 hours 5 min ago
22 hours 41 min ago
22 hours 44 min ago
23 hours 39 min ago
23 hours 41 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago