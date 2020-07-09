May/June in KDE PIM
Following Dan here’s the summary of what happened around KDE PIM in the last two months. While the focus was mainly on the 20.04.x maintenance releases and KDE’s source code hosting and review systems migrated to a Gitlab instance during that time, development continued at full steam with more than 1,800 changes by 34 contributors.
More KDE: 20.08 releases branches created
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 842 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 26 min ago
1 hour 33 min ago
1 hour 36 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
1 hour 54 min ago
2 hours 4 min ago
13 hours 8 min ago
22 hours 6 min ago
22 hours 48 min ago
23 hours 16 min ago