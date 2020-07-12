You can do various quick configuration changes such as to enable, disable devices using Xinput via Terminal in Linux in general. Here’s how.

today's leftovers Adventures in Writing The Linux community is a fascinating and powerful space. When I joined the Ubuntu project approximately five years ago, I (vaguely at the time) understood that there was a profound sense of community and passion everywhere that is difficult to find in other spaces. My involvement has increased, and so has my understanding. I had thought of starting a blog as a means of conveying the information that I stumbled across, but my writing skills were very crude and regrettable, being in my early teenage years.

The ACM Digital Library Should Remain Open On March 30, 2020, the ACM announced that its digital library would be open access for three months. During that time, every conference paper, journal article and book chapter published by the ACM was free to the general public. They didn’t even require a login. The reason to open the digital library was a good one: most people who use it get access through where they work, either in industry or academia. Because of the global pandemic, most people who use it are now working at home, outside of the network which allows them access. I hoped it would remain open. I shared URLs to papers on the Digital Library on forums, in emails and even in source repos knowing everyone could access the papers at the moment, and hoping that would continue. I even let myself think it was likely that those making the decisions at the ACM would see that this free access had become a public good. I was wrong. On schedule, the ACM Digital Library closed again on June 30, 2020. It should have remained open. First, because the global pandemic is not over, and few people who read computer science research papers are back at work. Most people who work in the software industry are still at home, and there is still uncertainty about what will happen in American colleges and universities in the next school year. But more importantly, the ACM Digital Library should have remained open because the most comprehensive repository of computer science research should be freely available to all.

Project-Open: An Open-source Enterprise Project Management Solution [Ed: Seems to be more like openwashing] Project-Open or ]project-open[ is a free open source Enterprise Project Management solution. It's designed and developed by a Frank Bragmann who studied business management and complex project management. The project has been around for long time and it is widely used by hundreds or enterprises around the world in different sectors. Project-Open has a lot of features in the form of modules, which give you the ability to customize the system by choosing the modules that you need only, and doesn't force you to install the whole system. You can add modules later as your business grows. It also has a comprehensive online Documentation.

Introducing Teleport 4.3 - Modern Replacement for OpenSSH Teleport is an open source, modern drop-in replacement for OpenSSH, which supports Kubernetes in addition to SSH. Teleport removes the need for VPNs, comes with a beautiful new Web UI, and provides seamless access to all cloud environments and edge devices. Teleport is incredibly easy to set up and use.

Where's Toolbox? - 0.0.9x update Shortly after the move of Toolbox to the containers organization on GitHub I started working on rewriting Toolbox from Shell to Go (one of goals of my Internship at the Desktop Team at Red Hat). [...] You may ask: “Why didn’t you use Python? It’s used a lot in Fedora”. The answer is: “We can’t really.” We want Toolbox to be used in Fedora CoreOS which doesn’t ship Python.

A 7-foot-tall 7-segment display Seven-segment displays are normally diminutive items, able to show info from a clock or other device, in a size that’s easily tucked away when not needed. Jegatheesan Soundarapandian’s single-digit display, however, is just the opposite standing at nearly seven feet tall. The project is constructed out of cardboard, with a PVC spine for extra strength. Inside, addressable LED lighting illuminates each segment under Arduino control, with an HC-05 module used to interface with an Android app. Two 18550 batteries provide power for the unit, along with a DC-DC voltage regulator to supply the strip with 5V.

GSoC 2020 Project Update(UFS2): First Evaluation This is my second post related to my project, Adding UFS2 file system in Haiku.

Apple Warns Against Closing MacBooks With a Cover Over the Camera

Nokia makes step in data center networking Apple is an early adopter of the innovative technology, deploying the solution within its cloud operations in its data centers · Nokia redefines openness, application development flexibility, robustness and operational tools for rapidly building and confidently operating data center networks at scale Nokia has redefined data center fabrics with the launch of a new and modern Network Operating System (NOS) and a declarative, intent-based automation and operations toolkit. This will allow cloud and data center builders to scale and adapt operations in the face of year-over-year exponential traffic growth and constant change brought on from technology shifts like 5G and Industry 4.