The Linux community is a fascinating and powerful space.
When I joined the Ubuntu project approximately five years ago, I (vaguely at the time) understood that there was a profound sense of community and passion everywhere that is difficult to find in other spaces. My involvement has increased, and so has my understanding. I had thought of starting a blog as a means of conveying the information that I stumbled across, but my writing skills were very crude and regrettable, being in my early teenage years.
On March 30, 2020, the ACM announced that its digital library would be open access for three months. During that time, every conference paper, journal article and book chapter published by the ACM was free to the general public. They didn’t even require a login. The reason to open the digital library was a good one: most people who use it get access through where they work, either in industry or academia. Because of the global pandemic, most people who use it are now working at home, outside of the network which allows them access.
I hoped it would remain open. I shared URLs to papers on the Digital Library on forums, in emails and even in source repos knowing everyone could access the papers at the moment, and hoping that would continue. I even let myself think it was likely that those making the decisions at the ACM would see that this free access had become a public good. I was wrong. On schedule, the ACM Digital Library closed again on June 30, 2020.
It should have remained open. First, because the global pandemic is not over, and few people who read computer science research papers are back at work. Most people who work in the software industry are still at home, and there is still uncertainty about what will happen in American colleges and universities in the next school year.
But more importantly, the ACM Digital Library should have remained open because the most comprehensive repository of computer science research should be freely available to all.
Project-Open or ]project-open[ is a free open source Enterprise Project Management solution. It's designed and developed by a Frank Bragmann who studied business management and complex project management.
The project has been around for long time and it is widely used by hundreds or enterprises around the world in different sectors.
Project-Open has a lot of features in the form of modules, which give you the ability to customize the system by choosing the modules that you need only, and doesn't force you to install the whole system. You can add modules later as your business grows. It also has a comprehensive online Documentation.
Teleport is an open source, modern drop-in replacement for OpenSSH, which supports Kubernetes in addition to SSH. Teleport removes the need for VPNs, comes with a beautiful new Web UI, and provides seamless access to all cloud environments and edge devices. Teleport is incredibly easy to set up and use.
Shortly after the move of Toolbox to the containers organization on GitHub I started working on rewriting Toolbox from Shell to Go (one of goals of my Internship at the Desktop Team at Red Hat).
You may ask: “Why didn’t you use Python? It’s used a lot in Fedora”. The answer is: “We can’t really.” We want Toolbox to be used in Fedora CoreOS which doesn’t ship Python.
Seven-segment displays are normally diminutive items, able to show info from a clock or other device, in a size that’s easily tucked away when not needed. Jegatheesan Soundarapandian’s single-digit display, however, is just the opposite standing at nearly seven feet tall.
The project is constructed out of cardboard, with a PVC spine for extra strength. Inside, addressable LED lighting illuminates each segment under Arduino control, with an HC-05 module used to interface with an Android app. Two 18550 batteries provide power for the unit, along with a DC-DC voltage regulator to supply the strip with 5V.
This is my second post related to my project, Adding UFS2 file system in Haiku.
Apple is an early adopter of the innovative technology, deploying the solution within its cloud operations in its data centers · Nokia redefines openness, application development flexibility, robustness and operational tools for rapidly building and confidently operating data center networks at scale Nokia has redefined data center fabrics with the launch of a new and modern Network Operating System (NOS) and a declarative, intent-based automation and operations toolkit.
This will allow cloud and data center builders to scale and adapt operations in the face of year-over-year exponential traffic growth and constant change brought on from technology shifts like 5G and Industry 4.
Games: ASCII, Carrion and Slippi
If you are looking for the ASCII games on Linux, then you are in the right place. Who doesn’t love to play games? In this modern era, you have access to the various graphics-intensive games right into your mobile phone. If you own a latest-generation console or a monster gaming PC, then you are ahead of the time. You can play abundant games of different categories that almost look like real movies.
Linux is not a gaming platform. The gamers always lean towards a PlayStation, Xbox, or a Windows machine. But the ASCII games library on Linux is huge. Although, these are not like those AAA titles that everyone wants to play. Rather, these games will bring you back to childhood.
Well, trying to play modern games on Linux is not always possible. This is because of the lack of support. Besides, most of the Linux geeks use their Linux distros for their work purpose. Hence, if you want to try some games just for driving the boredom away, these can be some great options.
ASCII games on Linux don’t require that much CPU, GPU, or RAM to run. Instead, they are of just a few kilobytes of size. Moreover, some of the games mentioned above will remind you of your childhood. Lastly, if you think that we missed your favorite ASCII game to include in this list, just let us know in the comment section. Happy gaming!
Devolver Digital have confirmed the release date for Carrion, during the D3: Devolver Digital Direct pre-recorded press conference.
This “reverse horror game” has you become a The Thing style monster- reaching out and munching on the personnel of the facility keeping you captive. Eat, grow, and evolve to gain new abilities, to bring more terror to your prey.
For a game that’s nearly 20 years old, Super Smash Bros. Melee for the GameCube has still been a staple in the fighting game community. To this day some prefer Melee‘s more sophisticated mechanics over the other games in the Smash Bros. series; namely, L-canceling, wavedashing, being able to hog the ledge to prevent other recovering players from grabbing it, and other more complex additions. Brawl was too slow for some and introduced new mechanics that threw many veterans off. And even though Ultimate picked up the pace in terms of speed, the overall design of the game is to appeal to casual gamers; gamers who are new to the fighting genre. Fan-made mods like Project M and Project Plus have given players the itch that they wanted for Melee‘s mechanics, but as far as I know there’s no easy way to play online with other players.
