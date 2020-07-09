Linus Torvalds: "I Hope AVX512 Dies A Painful Death" Linux creator Linus Torvalds had some choice words today on Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (AVX-512) found on select Intel processors. In a mailing list discussion stemming from the Phoronix article this week on the compiler instructions Intel is enabling for Alder Lake (and Sapphire Rapids), Linus Torvalds chimed in. The Alder Lake instructions being flipped on in GCC right now make no mention of AVX-512 but only AVX2 and others, likely due to Intel pursuing the subset supported by both the small and large cores in this new hybrid design being pursued. Also: The Linux Team Approves New Neutral Terminology background on AVX-512

Top 5 Open Source Video Conferencing Tools for Remote Working and Online Meetings Working remote and looking for an open source video conferencing solution for hosting online meeting? Here are some of the best tools you can use.