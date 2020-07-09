Celebrating individual achievements will bring Debian more visibility, says new DPL
New Debian GNU/Linux project leader Jonathan Carter is seeking to celebrate individual achievements as part of his effort to better publicise the project, one of the main goals he advanced as the reason for running for the post this year.
Carter won the election for leader in April. He has been occupied with a number of issues thereafter and hence his interview with iTWire — a regular feature for this site every year — was delayed a bit.
The first leader from South Africa, Carter, who is also known as highvoltage, said in his nomination email that he was contesting for the post because he felt Debian was worth protecting and it was worth working to make it an enjoyable and productive environment.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 905 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Linus Torvalds: "I Hope AVX512 Dies A Painful Death"
Linux creator Linus Torvalds had some choice words today on Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (AVX-512) found on select Intel processors. In a mailing list discussion stemming from the Phoronix article this week on the compiler instructions Intel is enabling for Alder Lake (and Sapphire Rapids), Linus Torvalds chimed in. The Alder Lake instructions being flipped on in GCC right now make no mention of AVX-512 but only AVX2 and others, likely due to Intel pursuing the subset supported by both the small and large cores in this new hybrid design being pursued. Also: The Linux Team Approves New Neutral Terminology background on AVX-512
Top 5 Open Source Video Conferencing Tools for Remote Working and Online Meetings
Working remote and looking for an open source video conferencing solution for hosting online meeting? Here are some of the best tools you can use.
How to Enable, Disable Keyboard, Mouse and Touch Devices via Terminal
You can do various quick configuration changes such as to enable, disable devices using Xinput via Terminal in Linux in general. Here’s how.
Recent comments
14 hours 26 min ago
14 hours 33 min ago
14 hours 37 min ago
14 hours 51 min ago
14 hours 54 min ago
15 hours 4 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago