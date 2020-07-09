Today in Techrights
- Red Hat Betrayed the Free Software Community With Its Software Patents’ Stockpiling Drive and Then a Sale to the Biggest Software Patents Lobbyist
- Politically Correct Tech
- [Humour/Meme] High on Production, Stoned on Pseudoscience
- Missing From EPO Management: Actual Scientists
- All Software Should Come With a Cheat Mode
- Linus Torvalds Checks If It’s Still Inclusive Enough to ‘Bash’ Bad Technology (of the Company Whose TPM Pusher Has Just Successfully Pushed to Remove Many Words)
- Even Before Microsoft Paid (‘Joined’) the Linux Foundation Jim Zemlin Had a Preference for Microsofters
- [Humour] The ‘Orange One’ Does Not Respect Judges Either
- The Systemd Song
- Monopoly (or Vendor Lock-in) is Not Modularity
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, July 11, 2020
- Links 12/7/2020: KDE Plasma 5.20 Preview and Elive 3.8.14 Beta
-
Android Leftovers
Recovering audio from a lost format with open source
Back in the early 2000s, we made a family decision to upgrade the living room stereo. The equipment in place at the time was based on a collection of gear that I had purchased some 20 years earlier when I first had a steady post-university income. That early collection could best be described as "industrial chic," most notably the Hafler amplifiers I had built from kits and the Polk speakers made from some kind of composite wood product and finished with an ugly faux-rosewood vinyl wrap. They produced decent sound, but the dorm-room-style decor just wasn't working out in the living room. Those of you who remember the early 2000s will recall that most of the world was still consuming music on CD. Our family was no exception, and we ended up with a fine CD player that had an interesting feature—it was able to decode regular CDs as well as high-definition-compatible digital (HDCD) discs. According to Wikipedia, HDCD is a proprietary audio encode-decode process that claims to provide increased dynamic range over that of standard Red Book audio CDs, while retaining backward compatibility with existing compact disc players.
today's howtos
Linus Torvalds: "I Hope AVX512 Dies A Painful Death"
Linux creator Linus Torvalds had some choice words today on Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (AVX-512) found on select Intel processors. In a mailing list discussion stemming from the Phoronix article this week on the compiler instructions Intel is enabling for Alder Lake (and Sapphire Rapids), Linus Torvalds chimed in. The Alder Lake instructions being flipped on in GCC right now make no mention of AVX-512 but only AVX2 and others, likely due to Intel pursuing the subset supported by both the small and large cores in this new hybrid design being pursued. Also: The Linux Team Approves New Neutral Terminology background on AVX-512
