Sunday 12th of July 2020 05:52:01 PM
HowTos
Mobian Project is Bringing Debian GNU/Linux to Mobile Phones

Mobian is an open-source project which is bringing the Debian GNU/Linux distributions to mobile devices such as tabs and phones. Read more

Celebrating individual achievements will bring Debian more visibility, says new DPL

New Debian GNU/Linux project leader Jonathan Carter is seeking to celebrate individual achievements as part of his effort to better publicise the project, one of the main goals he advanced as the reason for running for the post this year. Carter won the election for leader in April. He has been occupied with a number of issues thereafter and hence his interview with iTWire — a regular feature for this site every year — was delayed a bit. The first leader from South Africa, Carter, who is also known as highvoltage, said in his nomination email that he was contesting for the post because he felt Debian was worth protecting and it was worth working to make it an enjoyable and productive environment. Read more

