today's leftovers
Schedule for Wednesday's FESCo Meeting (2020-07-08)
F33 System-Wide Change: Make nano the default editor https://pagure.io/fesco/issue/2426 APPROVED (+8, 0, -0)
Fedora Approves Of Making Nano The Default Terminal Text Editor, Other Features Accepted
At this week's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) meeting, more features were approved for the Fedora 33 release due out this fall.
Most notable is the change of the default terminal text editor with Fedora 33 but other changes were also accepted. Highlights of this week's FESCo decisions include:
- The change to make nano the default text editor was approved. Nano will be the new default over Vi.
Ingenic X2000 IoT Application Processor Combines 32-bit MIPS Xburst 2 Cores with Xburst 0 Real-time Core
The company can provide a complete software and hardware development kit with a Linux 4.4 BSP and Halley5 development board with an X2000 SoM with a wireless module fitted to a largish carrier board with Ethernet, USB, microphone, MicroSD card slot, I/O header, buttons and so on. The other side of the board is equipped with a dual-camera board and a Full HD AMOLED display.
Linux 5.9 Will Finally Offer Proper Support For The ThinkPad 10 Ultrabook Keyboard
While Lenovo recently committed to certifying more systems for Linux use and upstreaming drivers / hardware support for Linux moving forward, there remains a backlog of existing Lenovo devices that still have less than desire Linux support. But thanks to Red Hat and others, the hardware support does continue advancing.
The Lenovo ThinkPad 10 Ultrabook initially debuted in 2014 and now with Linux 5.9 debuting in late 2020 there is proper keyboard support, thanks to Red Hat's Hans de Goede who has frequently provided similar driver improvements for a range of hardware over the years.
Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #177
Ubuntu 20.04 Released
https://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2020/04/download-ubuntu-20-04
Ubuntu Survey Results
https://ubuntu.com/blog/ubuntu-20-04-survey-results
Fedora 32 Released
https://fedoramagazine.org/announcing-fedora-32/
Lenovo Now Shipping Fedora on Thinkpads
https://fedoramagazine.org/coming-soon-fedora-on-lenovo-laptops/
Manjaro 20 Released
https://forum.manjaro.org/t/manjaro-20-0-lysia-released/138633
Bug In Git May Leak Credentials
https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Git-Newline-Leak-Vulnerability
Linux Kernel 5.7 rc4 Out
https://lkml.org/lkml/2020/5/3/306
Linux Kernel 5.5 Is Now End of Life
http://lkml.iu.edu/hypermail/linux/kernel/2004.2/07196.html
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 Out
https://www.redhat.com/archives/rhelv6-list/2020-April/msg00000.html
Parrot 4.9 Out
https://parrotsec.org/blog/parrot-4.9-release-notes/
IPFire 2.25 Core Update 143 Out
https://blog.ipfire.org/post/ipfire-2-25-core-update-143-released
Oracle Virtualbox 6.1.6 Out
https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Changelog-6.1
LibreOffice 6.4.3 Out
https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/2020/04/16/libreoffice-6-4-3/
Proton 5.0-6 Out
https://www.gamingonlinux.com/articles/steam-play-proton-50-6-is-out-to-help-doom-eternal-rockstar-launcher-and-more-on-linux.16442
VLC 3.0.10 Out
https://www.videolan.org/vlc/releases/3.0.10.html
Darktable 3.0.2 Out
https://www.darktable.org/2020/04/darktable-302-released/
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed for AWS Marketplace Out
https://9to5linux.com/opensuse-tumbleweed-is-now-available-on-aws-marketplace
KDE 20.04 Applications Out
https://9to5linux.com/kde-applications-20-04-officially-released-this-is-whats-new
Credits:
Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust
Intel DG1 Graphics Card Bring-Up On Linux Continues - Latest Bits For Local Memory
Recently there have been a lot of open-source Linux patches flowing concerning Intel's bring-up of their DG1 discrete graphics card for developers. That work continued this week with the latest patches in wiring up LMEM support. Among the recent Intel DG1 patches for Linux recently have been on the media driver front, compute runtime with OpenCL and Level Zero and as part of that the IGC support, and then most importantly the necessary Linux kernel changes building off the existing Gen12/Xe graphics support. Also: Intel AMX Support Lands In The GNU Assembler
Programming: GStreamer, Drat, RasPi, Python
KF6 Progress Report: Almost Bastille Day (July) Edition
So the world has been hectic lately, dunno if you’ve seen the news, but that means that I didn’t publish an update since my previous KF6 progress report back in February! Now that the lock down has been (temporarily?) lifted where I live and that things are a bit less crazy, it’s time for an update. An actual Qt 6 is not published yet and we didn’t branch for KF6 yet either. Still as can be seen on the KF6 Workboard there are plenty of tasks in our backlog which can be acted upon now. No need to wait to participate, all the work done now will make the transition to KF6 easier later on anyway. What has been done since the last post? On the workboard, we currently have 22 tasks in progress and 4 tasks done. Clearly that’s not a huge activity in more than four months but the state of the world might explain it in part. Obviously with so little tasks done, they mostly revolve around our usual suspects. If you fancy becoming one of the unsung heroes of KDE, come and help working tasks from the KF6 Workboard! More hands are needed and right now is a good time to discover it and get into it than when Qt6 will be released. Indeed, when Qt6 will be around it will be much less quiet around here. :-)
today's howtos
