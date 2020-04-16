A new version of drat arrived on CRAN yesterday. Once again, this release is mostly the work of Felix Ernst who extended some work from the previous release, and added support for repository updates (outside of package insertion) and more. drat stands for drat R Archive Template, and helps with easy-to-create and easy-to-use repositories for R packages. Since its inception in early 2015 it has found reasonably widespread adoption among R users because repositories with marked releases is the better way to distribute code. As your mother told you: Friends don’t let friends install random git commit snapshots. Rolled-up releases it is. drat is easy to use, documented by five vignettes and just works.

A few months ago I wrote a new GStreamer plugin: an audio filter for live loudness normalization and automatic gain control. The plugin can be found as part of the GStreamer Rust plugin in the audiofx plugin. It’s also included in the recent 0.6.0 release of the GStreamer Rust plugins and available from crates.io. Its code is based on Kyle Swanson’s great FFmpeg filter af_loudnorm, about which he wrote some more technical details on his blog a few years back. I’m not going to repeat all that here, if you’re interested in those details and further links please read Kyle’s blog post.

Recently there have been a lot of open-source Linux patches flowing concerning Intel's bring-up of their DG1 discrete graphics card for developers. That work continued this week with the latest patches in wiring up LMEM support. Among the recent Intel DG1 patches for Linux recently have been on the media driver front, compute runtime with OpenCL and Level Zero and as part of that the IGC support, and then most importantly the necessary Linux kernel changes building off the existing Gen12/Xe graphics support. Also: Intel AMX Support Lands In The GNU Assembler