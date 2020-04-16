Language Selection

today's leftovers

  • Schedule for Wednesday's FESCo Meeting (2020-07-08)

    F33 System-Wide Change: Make nano the default editor https://pagure.io/fesco/issue/2426 APPROVED (+8, 0, -0)

  • Fedora Approves Of Making Nano The Default Terminal Text Editor, Other Features Accepted

    At this week's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) meeting, more features were approved for the Fedora 33 release due out this fall.

    Most notable is the change of the default terminal text editor with Fedora 33 but other changes were also accepted. Highlights of this week's FESCo decisions include:

    - The change to make nano the default text editor was approved. Nano will be the new default over Vi.

  • Ingenic X2000 IoT Application Processor Combines 32-bit MIPS Xburst 2 Cores with Xburst 0 Real-time Core

    The company can provide a complete software and hardware development kit with a Linux 4.4 BSP and Halley5 development board with an X2000 SoM with a wireless module fitted to a largish carrier board with Ethernet, USB, microphone, MicroSD card slot, I/O header, buttons and so on. The other side of the board is equipped with a dual-camera board and a Full HD AMOLED display.

  • Linux 5.9 Will Finally Offer Proper Support For The ThinkPad 10 Ultrabook Keyboard

    While Lenovo recently committed to certifying more systems for Linux use and upstreaming drivers / hardware support for Linux moving forward, there remains a backlog of existing Lenovo devices that still have less than desire Linux support. But thanks to Red Hat and others, the hardware support does continue advancing. 

    The Lenovo ThinkPad 10 Ultrabook initially debuted in 2014 and now with Linux 5.9 debuting in late 2020 there is proper keyboard support, thanks to Red Hat's Hans de Goede who has frequently provided similar driver improvements for a range of hardware over the years. 

  • Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #177

    Ubuntu 20.04 Released
    https://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2020/04/download-ubuntu-20-04
    Ubuntu Survey Results
    https://ubuntu.com/blog/ubuntu-20-04-survey-results
    Fedora 32 Released
    https://fedoramagazine.org/announcing-fedora-32/
    Lenovo Now Shipping Fedora on Thinkpads
    https://fedoramagazine.org/coming-soon-fedora-on-lenovo-laptops/
    Manjaro 20 Released
    https://forum.manjaro.org/t/manjaro-20-0-lysia-released/138633
    Bug In Git May Leak Credentials
    https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Git-Newline-Leak-Vulnerability
    Linux Kernel 5.7 rc4 Out
    https://lkml.org/lkml/2020/5/3/306
    Linux Kernel 5.5 Is Now End of Life
    http://lkml.iu.edu/hypermail/linux/kernel/2004.2/07196.html

    Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 Out
    https://www.redhat.com/archives/rhelv6-list/2020-April/msg00000.html

    Parrot 4.9 Out
    https://parrotsec.org/blog/parrot-4.9-release-notes/

    IPFire 2.25 Core Update 143 Out
    https://blog.ipfire.org/post/ipfire-2-25-core-update-143-released

    Oracle Virtualbox 6.1.6 Out
    https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Changelog-6.1

    LibreOffice 6.4.3 Out
    https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/2020/04/16/libreoffice-6-4-3/

    Proton 5.0-6 Out
    https://www.gamingonlinux.com/articles/steam-play-proton-50-6-is-out-to-help-doom-eternal-rockstar-launcher-and-more-on-linux.16442

    VLC 3.0.10 Out
    https://www.videolan.org/vlc/releases/3.0.10.html

    Darktable 3.0.2 Out
    https://www.darktable.org/2020/04/darktable-302-released/

    OpenSUSE Tumbleweed for AWS Marketplace Out
    https://9to5linux.com/opensuse-tumbleweed-is-now-available-on-aws-marketplace

    KDE 20.04 Applications Out
    https://9to5linux.com/kde-applications-20-04-officially-released-this-is-whats-new

