Love RSS? Check out NewsFlash Feed Reader for Linux Desktops
I rely on desktop feed reader apps to keep tabs on the multitude of projects, repos, blogs, and developer postings needed to feed this site (and thus you) with fresh content regularly.
Overall I prefer the simplicity of Feeds (formerly GNOME Feeds, sometimes referred to as gFeeds) to NewsFlash. While the former isn’t as featured as the latter it feels leaner in use, renders posts cleaner, and yields to convention more.
But if NewsFlash ever adds Feedly support though, I’d adopt it in a heart beat!
One small note: this app uses its own built-in scraper to ‘fetch’ blog posts so that you can read them in-app, without needing to use a browser. This is convenient but be aware that when reading our site you won’t be able to see in-article ‘elements’ such as info boxes, review boxes, image comparisons, image galleries, in-post callouts, themed Flatpak, Snap and other buttons, one-line article summaries, or pull quotes.
GNUnet 0.13.1 released
This is a bugfix release for gnunet and gnunet-gtk specifically. For gnunet, no changes to the source have been made. However, the default configuration had to be modified to support the changes made in 0.13.0. For gnunet-gtk, this fixes a more serious issue where the 0.13.0 tarball failed to build.
Intel DG1 Graphics Card Bring-Up On Linux Continues - Latest Bits For Local Memory
Recently there have been a lot of open-source Linux patches flowing concerning Intel's bring-up of their DG1 discrete graphics card for developers. That work continued this week with the latest patches in wiring up LMEM support. Among the recent Intel DG1 patches for Linux recently have been on the media driver front, compute runtime with OpenCL and Level Zero and as part of that the IGC support, and then most importantly the necessary Linux kernel changes building off the existing Gen12/Xe graphics support. Also: Intel AMX Support Lands In The GNU Assembler
Programming: GStreamer, Drat, RasPi, Python
KF6 Progress Report: Almost Bastille Day (July) Edition
So the world has been hectic lately, dunno if you’ve seen the news, but that means that I didn’t publish an update since my previous KF6 progress report back in February! Now that the lock down has been (temporarily?) lifted where I live and that things are a bit less crazy, it’s time for an update. An actual Qt 6 is not published yet and we didn’t branch for KF6 yet either. Still as can be seen on the KF6 Workboard there are plenty of tasks in our backlog which can be acted upon now. No need to wait to participate, all the work done now will make the transition to KF6 easier later on anyway. What has been done since the last post? On the workboard, we currently have 22 tasks in progress and 4 tasks done. Clearly that’s not a huge activity in more than four months but the state of the world might explain it in part. Obviously with so little tasks done, they mostly revolve around our usual suspects. If you fancy becoming one of the unsung heroes of KDE, come and help working tasks from the KF6 Workboard! More hands are needed and right now is a good time to discover it and get into it than when Qt6 will be released. Indeed, when Qt6 will be around it will be much less quiet around here. :-)
