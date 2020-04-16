Recently there have been a lot of open-source Linux patches flowing concerning Intel's bring-up of their DG1 discrete graphics card for developers. That work continued this week with the latest patches in wiring up LMEM support. Among the recent Intel DG1 patches for Linux recently have been on the media driver front, compute runtime with OpenCL and Level Zero and as part of that the IGC support, and then most importantly the necessary Linux kernel changes building off the existing Gen12/Xe graphics support. Also: Intel AMX Support Lands In The GNU Assembler

This is a bugfix release for gnunet and gnunet-gtk specifically. For gnunet, no changes to the source have been made. However, the default configuration had to be modified to support the changes made in 0.13.0. For gnunet-gtk, this fixes a more serious issue where the 0.13.0 tarball failed to build.