Android
  • Schedule for Wednesday's FESCo Meeting (2020-07-08)

    F33 System-Wide Change: Make nano the default editor https://pagure.io/fesco/issue/2426 APPROVED (+8, 0, -0)

  • Fedora Approves Of Making Nano The Default Terminal Text Editor, Other Features Accepted

    At this week's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) meeting, more features were approved for the Fedora 33 release due out this fall. Most notable is the change of the default terminal text editor with Fedora 33 but other changes were also accepted. Highlights of this week's FESCo decisions include: - The change to make nano the default text editor was approved. Nano will be the new default over Vi.

  • Ingenic X2000 IoT Application Processor Combines 32-bit MIPS Xburst 2 Cores with Xburst 0 Real-time Core

    The company can provide a complete software and hardware development kit with a Linux 4.4 BSP and Halley5 development board with an X2000 SoM with a wireless module fitted to a largish carrier board with Ethernet, USB, microphone, MicroSD card slot, I/O header, buttons and so on. The other side of the board is equipped with a dual-camera board and a Full HD AMOLED display.

    •        
  • Linux 5.9 Will Finally Offer Proper Support For The ThinkPad 10 Ultrabook Keyboard

    While Lenovo recently committed to certifying more systems for Linux use and upstreaming drivers / hardware support for Linux moving forward, there remains a backlog of existing Lenovo devices that still have less than desire Linux support. But thanks to Red Hat and others, the hardware support does continue advancing.  The Lenovo ThinkPad 10 Ultrabook initially debuted in 2014 and now with Linux 5.9 debuting in late 2020 there is proper keyboard support, thanks to Red Hat's Hans de Goede who has frequently provided similar driver improvements for a range of hardware over the years. 

  • Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #177

    Ubuntu 20.04 Released https://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2020/04/download-ubuntu-20-04 Ubuntu Survey Results https://ubuntu.com/blog/ubuntu-20-04-survey-results Fedora 32 Released https://fedoramagazine.org/announcing-fedora-32/ Lenovo Now Shipping Fedora on Thinkpads https://fedoramagazine.org/coming-soon-fedora-on-lenovo-laptops/ Manjaro 20 Released https://forum.manjaro.org/t/manjaro-20-0-lysia-released/138633 Bug In Git May Leak Credentials https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Git-Newline-Leak-Vulnerability Linux Kernel 5.7 rc4 Out https://lkml.org/lkml/2020/5/3/306 Linux Kernel 5.5 Is Now End of Life http://lkml.iu.edu/hypermail/linux/kernel/2004.2/07196.html Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 Out https://www.redhat.com/archives/rhelv6-list/2020-April/msg00000.html Parrot 4.9 Out https://parrotsec.org/blog/parrot-4.9-release-notes/ IPFire 2.25 Core Update 143 Out https://blog.ipfire.org/post/ipfire-2-25-core-update-143-released Oracle Virtualbox 6.1.6 Out https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Changelog-6.1 LibreOffice 6.4.3 Out https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/2020/04/16/libreoffice-6-4-3/ Proton 5.0-6 Out https://www.gamingonlinux.com/articles/steam-play-proton-50-6-is-out-to-help-doom-eternal-rockstar-launcher-and-more-on-linux.16442 VLC 3.0.10 Out https://www.videolan.org/vlc/releases/3.0.10.html Darktable 3.0.2 Out https://www.darktable.org/2020/04/darktable-302-released/ OpenSUSE Tumbleweed for AWS Marketplace Out https://9to5linux.com/opensuse-tumbleweed-is-now-available-on-aws-marketplace KDE 20.04 Applications Out https://9to5linux.com/kde-applications-20-04-officially-released-this-is-whats-new Credits: Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust

GNUnet 0.13.1 released

This is a bugfix release for gnunet and gnunet-gtk specifically. For gnunet, no changes to the source have been made. However, the default configuration had to be modified to support the changes made in 0.13.0. For gnunet-gtk, this fixes a more serious issue where the 0.13.0 tarball failed to build. Read more

Intel DG1 Graphics Card Bring-Up On Linux Continues - Latest Bits For Local Memory

Recently there have been a lot of open-source Linux patches flowing concerning Intel's bring-up of their DG1 discrete graphics card for developers. That work continued this week with the latest patches in wiring up LMEM support. Among the recent Intel DG1 patches for Linux recently have been on the media driver front, compute runtime with OpenCL and Level Zero and as part of that the IGC support, and then most importantly the necessary Linux kernel changes building off the existing Gen12/Xe graphics support. Read more Also: Intel AMX Support Lands In The GNU Assembler

Programming: GStreamer, Drat, RasPi, Python

