Android Leftovers

Love RSS? Check out NewsFlash Feed Reader for Linux Desktops

I rely on desktop feed reader apps to keep tabs on the multitude of projects, repos, blogs, and developer postings needed to feed this site (and thus you) with fresh content regularly. Overall I prefer the simplicity of Feeds (formerly GNOME Feeds, sometimes referred to as gFeeds) to NewsFlash. While the former isn’t as featured as the latter it feels leaner in use, renders posts cleaner, and yields to convention more. But if NewsFlash ever adds Feedly support though, I’d adopt it in a heart beat! One small note: this app uses its own built-in scraper to ‘fetch’ blog posts so that you can read them in-app, without needing to use a browser. This is convenient but be aware that when reading our site you won’t be able to see in-article ‘elements’ such as info boxes, review boxes, image comparisons, image galleries, in-post callouts, themed Flatpak, Snap and other buttons, one-line article summaries, or pull quotes.

Introducing Minuit

I was thinking how I can build a musical instrument in software. Nothing new here actually, there are even applications like VMPK that fit the bill. But this is also about learning as I have started to be interested in music software. This is how Minuit is born. The name come from a mix of a play on word where, in French, Minuit is midnight and MIDI is midday. MIDI of course is the acronym Musical Instrument Digital Interface, which is the technology at the heart of computer aided music. Also minuit sounds a bit like minuet which is a dance of social origin.