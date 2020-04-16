Android Leftovers
-
The 5 Best Mobile Security Applications for Android and iOS
-
Lenovo's next Android device is a tablet with a twist
-
Android Auto Suffering from Distorted Navigation Instructions Bug
-
Bad Android skins: Do they still exist?
-
Dark mode is coming to Google Docs, Sheets, Slides for Android. How to turn it on
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 100 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
GNUnet 0.13.1 released
This is a bugfix release for gnunet and gnunet-gtk specifically. For gnunet, no changes to the source have been made. However, the default configuration had to be modified to support the changes made in 0.13.0. For gnunet-gtk, this fixes a more serious issue where the 0.13.0 tarball failed to build.
Intel DG1 Graphics Card Bring-Up On Linux Continues - Latest Bits For Local Memory
Recently there have been a lot of open-source Linux patches flowing concerning Intel's bring-up of their DG1 discrete graphics card for developers. That work continued this week with the latest patches in wiring up LMEM support. Among the recent Intel DG1 patches for Linux recently have been on the media driver front, compute runtime with OpenCL and Level Zero and as part of that the IGC support, and then most importantly the necessary Linux kernel changes building off the existing Gen12/Xe graphics support. Also: Intel AMX Support Lands In The GNU Assembler
Programming: GStreamer, Drat, RasPi, Python
Recent comments
4 hours 41 min ago
5 hours 57 min ago
6 hours 28 min ago
6 hours 47 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago