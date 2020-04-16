Language Selection

openSUSE 15.2 Leap

Reviews
SUSE

In my opinion openSUSE is a distribution which does a lot of things right. The project offers a lot of download options, covering a range of CPU architectures and desktop environments without its download options becoming overwhelming. The project's documentation is usually easy to find and read.

The project has an unusual style and its installer, menu layouts, and YaST administration panel are all a little alien when coming from other Linux distributions. This is not to say that openSUSE does things in a way that is better or worse, but it does have a distinct style that can take a little adjustment.

I think the project has a great set of configuration modules and YaST is a gem of a tool. I especially like that it integrates with Btrfs to automatically take snapshots whenever we make a configuration change in case we need to undo an action. This makes openSUSE virtually bullet-proof. In fact, openSUSE appears to be one of the only Linux distributions making use of Btrfs and its powerful features like snapshots and multi-disk volumes.

Love RSS? Check out NewsFlash Feed Reader for Linux Desktops

I rely on desktop feed reader apps to keep tabs on the multitude of projects, repos, blogs, and developer postings needed to feed this site (and thus you) with fresh content regularly. Overall I prefer the simplicity of Feeds (formerly GNOME Feeds, sometimes referred to as gFeeds) to NewsFlash. While the former isn’t as featured as the latter it feels leaner in use, renders posts cleaner, and yields to convention more. But if NewsFlash ever adds Feedly support though, I’d adopt it in a heart beat! One small note: this app uses its own built-in scraper to ‘fetch’ blog posts so that you can read them in-app, without needing to use a browser. This is convenient but be aware that when reading our site you won’t be able to see in-article ‘elements’ such as info boxes, review boxes, image comparisons, image galleries, in-post callouts, themed Flatpak, Snap and other buttons, one-line article summaries, or pull quotes. Read more

Introducing Minuit

I was thinking how I can build a musical instrument in software. Nothing new here actually, there are even applications like VMPK that fit the bill. But this is also about learning as I have started to be interested in music software. This is how Minuit is born. The name come from a mix of a play on word where, in French, Minuit is midnight and MIDI is midday. MIDI of course is the acronym Musical Instrument Digital Interface, which is the technology at the heart of computer aided music. Also minuit sounds a bit like minuet which is a dance of social origin. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Schedule for Wednesday's FESCo Meeting (2020-07-08)

    F33 System-Wide Change: Make nano the default editor https://pagure.io/fesco/issue/2426 APPROVED (+8, 0, -0)

  • Fedora Approves Of Making Nano The Default Terminal Text Editor, Other Features Accepted

    At this week's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) meeting, more features were approved for the Fedora 33 release due out this fall. Most notable is the change of the default terminal text editor with Fedora 33 but other changes were also accepted. Highlights of this week's FESCo decisions include: - The change to make nano the default text editor was approved. Nano will be the new default over Vi.

  • Ingenic X2000 IoT Application Processor Combines 32-bit MIPS Xburst 2 Cores with Xburst 0 Real-time Core

    The company can provide a complete software and hardware development kit with a Linux 4.4 BSP and Halley5 development board with an X2000 SoM with a wireless module fitted to a largish carrier board with Ethernet, USB, microphone, MicroSD card slot, I/O header, buttons and so on. The other side of the board is equipped with a dual-camera board and a Full HD AMOLED display.

    •        
  • Linux 5.9 Will Finally Offer Proper Support For The ThinkPad 10 Ultrabook Keyboard

    While Lenovo recently committed to certifying more systems for Linux use and upstreaming drivers / hardware support for Linux moving forward, there remains a backlog of existing Lenovo devices that still have less than desire Linux support. But thanks to Red Hat and others, the hardware support does continue advancing.  The Lenovo ThinkPad 10 Ultrabook initially debuted in 2014 and now with Linux 5.9 debuting in late 2020 there is proper keyboard support, thanks to Red Hat's Hans de Goede who has frequently provided similar driver improvements for a range of hardware over the years. 

  • Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #177

    Ubuntu 20.04 Released https://www.omgubuntu.co.uk/2020/04/download-ubuntu-20-04 Ubuntu Survey Results https://ubuntu.com/blog/ubuntu-20-04-survey-results Fedora 32 Released https://fedoramagazine.org/announcing-fedora-32/ Lenovo Now Shipping Fedora on Thinkpads https://fedoramagazine.org/coming-soon-fedora-on-lenovo-laptops/ Manjaro 20 Released https://forum.manjaro.org/t/manjaro-20-0-lysia-released/138633 Bug In Git May Leak Credentials https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Git-Newline-Leak-Vulnerability Linux Kernel 5.7 rc4 Out https://lkml.org/lkml/2020/5/3/306 Linux Kernel 5.5 Is Now End of Life http://lkml.iu.edu/hypermail/linux/kernel/2004.2/07196.html Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 Out https://www.redhat.com/archives/rhelv6-list/2020-April/msg00000.html Parrot 4.9 Out https://parrotsec.org/blog/parrot-4.9-release-notes/ IPFire 2.25 Core Update 143 Out https://blog.ipfire.org/post/ipfire-2-25-core-update-143-released Oracle Virtualbox 6.1.6 Out https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Changelog-6.1 LibreOffice 6.4.3 Out https://blog.documentfoundation.org/blog/2020/04/16/libreoffice-6-4-3/ Proton 5.0-6 Out https://www.gamingonlinux.com/articles/steam-play-proton-50-6-is-out-to-help-doom-eternal-rockstar-launcher-and-more-on-linux.16442 VLC 3.0.10 Out https://www.videolan.org/vlc/releases/3.0.10.html Darktable 3.0.2 Out https://www.darktable.org/2020/04/darktable-302-released/ OpenSUSE Tumbleweed for AWS Marketplace Out https://9to5linux.com/opensuse-tumbleweed-is-now-available-on-aws-marketplace KDE 20.04 Applications Out https://9to5linux.com/kde-applications-20-04-officially-released-this-is-whats-new Credits: Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical Theme Music: From The Dust – Stardust

GNUnet 0.13.1 released

This is a bugfix release for gnunet and gnunet-gtk specifically. For gnunet, no changes to the source have been made. However, the default configuration had to be modified to support the changes made in 0.13.0. For gnunet-gtk, this fixes a more serious issue where the 0.13.0 tarball failed to build. Read more

