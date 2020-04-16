Linux 5.8-rc5

Ok, so rc4 was small, and now a week later, rc5 is large. It's not _enormous_, but of all the 5.x kernels so far, this is the rc5 with the most commits. So it's certainly not optimal. It was actually very quiet the beginning of the week, but things picked up on Friday. Like they do.. That said, a lot of it is because of the networking fixes that weren't in rc4, and I'm still not hearing any real panicky sounds from people, and things on the whole seem to be progressing just fine. So a large rc5 to go with a large release doesn't sound all that worrisome, when we had an unusually small rc4 that precedes it and explains it. Maybe I'm in denial, but I still think we might hit the usual release schedule. A few more weeks to go before I need to make that decision, so it won't be keeping me up at night. The diffstat for rc5 doesn't look particularly worrisome either. Yes, there's a (relatively) high number of commits, but they tend to be small. Nothing makes me go "umm". In addition to the outright fixes, there's a few cleanups that are just prep for 5.9. They all look good and simple too. Anyway, networking (counting both core and drivers) amounts to about a third of the patch, with the rest being spread all over: arch updates (arm64, s390, arc), drivers (gpu, sound, md, pin control, gpio), tooling (perf and selftests). And misc noise all over. The appended shortlog gives the details, nothing really looks all that exciting. Which is just as it should be at this time. Go forth and test. Thanks, Linus

openSUSE 15.2 Leap

In my opinion openSUSE is a distribution which does a lot of things right. The project offers a lot of download options, covering a range of CPU architectures and desktop environments without its download options becoming overwhelming. The project's documentation is usually easy to find and read. The project has an unusual style and its installer, menu layouts, and YaST administration panel are all a little alien when coming from other Linux distributions. This is not to say that openSUSE does things in a way that is better or worse, but it does have a distinct style that can take a little adjustment. I think the project has a great set of configuration modules and YaST is a gem of a tool. I especially like that it integrates with Btrfs to automatically take snapshots whenever we make a configuration change in case we need to undo an action. This makes openSUSE virtually bullet-proof. In fact, openSUSE appears to be one of the only Linux distributions making use of Btrfs and its powerful features like snapshots and multi-disk volumes.

