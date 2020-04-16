Linux 5.8-rc5
Ok, so rc4 was small, and now a week later, rc5 is large. It's not _enormous_, but of all the 5.x kernels so far, this is the rc5 with the most commits. So it's certainly not optimal. It was actually very quiet the beginning of the week, but things picked up on Friday. Like they do.. That said, a lot of it is because of the networking fixes that weren't in rc4, and I'm still not hearing any real panicky sounds from people, and things on the whole seem to be progressing just fine. So a large rc5 to go with a large release doesn't sound all that worrisome, when we had an unusually small rc4 that precedes it and explains it. Maybe I'm in denial, but I still think we might hit the usual release schedule. A few more weeks to go before I need to make that decision, so it won't be keeping me up at night. The diffstat for rc5 doesn't look particularly worrisome either. Yes, there's a (relatively) high number of commits, but they tend to be small. Nothing makes me go "umm". In addition to the outright fixes, there's a few cleanups that are just prep for 5.9. They all look good and simple too. Anyway, networking (counting both core and drivers) amounts to about a third of the patch, with the rest being spread all over: arch updates (arm64, s390, arc), drivers (gpu, sound, md, pin control, gpio), tooling (perf and selftests). And misc noise all over. The appended shortlog gives the details, nothing really looks all that exciting. Which is just as it should be at this time. Go forth and test. Thanks, Linus
Also: Linux 5.8-rc5 Released As A Big Kernel For This Late In The Cycle
