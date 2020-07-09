Screencasts and Audiocasts: Neptune OS 6.5, GNU World Order, Python
-
Neptune OS 6.5 Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Neptune OS 6.5. Enjoy!
-
GNU World Order 362
**Gutenprint**, **HPLIP**, and **htop** from Slackware software set AP.
-
Talk Python to Me: #272 No IoT things in hand? Simulate them with Device Simulator Express [Roy: "Talk Python to Me" appears to be boosting Microsoft monopolists and proprietary software again]
Python is one of the primary languages for IoT devices. With runtimes such as CircuitPython and MicroPython, they are ideal for the really small IoT chips.
Maybe you've heard of the Circuit Playground Express, BBC micro:bit, or the fancy Adafruit CLUE. They aren't too expensive (ranging from $25 to $50 each). But for large groups such as classrooms, this can be a lot of money. Moreover, getting your hands on these devices can sometimes be tricky as well.
-
today's howtos
Olimex Tukhla High-End Open Source Hardware NXP i.MX 8QuadMax SBC in the Works
Most open-source hardware Arm Linux SBCs are optimized for cost, and there are few higher-end boards with extensive connectivity designed for professionals. Beagleboard X15 would be one of the rare examples currently available on the market, but it was launched five years ago. One European company noticed the void in this market and asked Olimex to develop a high-end open-source Linux board with a well-documented processor. They ruled out RK3399, and instead went Olimex Tukhla SBC will be powered by NXP i.MX 8QuadMax, the top processor of i.MX 8 family with two Cortex-A72 cores, four Cortex-A53 cores, and two real-time Cortex-M4F cores.
Robotics Recap: Learning, Programming & Snapping ROS 2
Robotics@Canonical puts a strong focus on the migration from ROS to ROS 2. ROS 2 benefits from many improvements, especially robot security. Our goal is to make it easy for you to transition to ROS 2, whether you’re completely new to ROS or a seasoned engineer retooling for a new environment. Your new platform should be secure-by-default, and we expect you’ll need to pivot between different environments as you migrate from ROS to ROS 2. Along the way we’ve encountered some friction points, some mild surprises, and some opportunities to better leverage existing tools. Whenever that happened we tried to fix them and share our experiences so you didn’t run into the same problems! This has resulted in blog posts and videos in three key focus areas: getting started with ROS 2, software development in ROS 2, and building snaps for ROS. Let’s recap some of our recent output.
Linux 5.8-rc5
Ok, so rc4 was small, and now a week later, rc5 is large. It's not _enormous_, but of all the 5.x kernels so far, this is the rc5 with the most commits. So it's certainly not optimal. It was actually very quiet the beginning of the week, but things picked up on Friday. Like they do.. That said, a lot of it is because of the networking fixes that weren't in rc4, and I'm still not hearing any real panicky sounds from people, and things on the whole seem to be progressing just fine. So a large rc5 to go with a large release doesn't sound all that worrisome, when we had an unusually small rc4 that precedes it and explains it. Maybe I'm in denial, but I still think we might hit the usual release schedule. A few more weeks to go before I need to make that decision, so it won't be keeping me up at night. The diffstat for rc5 doesn't look particularly worrisome either. Yes, there's a (relatively) high number of commits, but they tend to be small. Nothing makes me go "umm". In addition to the outright fixes, there's a few cleanups that are just prep for 5.9. They all look good and simple too. Anyway, networking (counting both core and drivers) amounts to about a third of the patch, with the rest being spread all over: arch updates (arm64, s390, arc), drivers (gpu, sound, md, pin control, gpio), tooling (perf and selftests). And misc noise all over. The appended shortlog gives the details, nothing really looks all that exciting. Which is just as it should be at this time. Go forth and test. Thanks, LinusAlso: Linux 5.8-rc5 Released As A Big Kernel For This Late In The Cycle
