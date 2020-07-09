Programming: Perl, Python, Javascript and LibreOffice GSoC
-
The [Perl] Weekly Challenge #068
The Week #068 is my 23rd week in a row participating the weekly challenge. For the first time, I created a package to deal with the “Reorder List” task. It really helped me in thinking straight when dealing with linked list. With the help my favourite CPAN module Moo, creating class is like piece of cake as shown below.
-
Hey, Back Off!
The choice in parameters for back-off configuration is important. It can be the difference between a barely noticable blip in service quality and an hours-long site outage. In order to explore the consequences of the choice, I wrote a little fictional ditty about a fictional website.
I hope you enjoy escaping into this fictional reality as much as I enjoyed writing about it.
Your recipe site is different. After all, recipe sites are a dime-a-dozen. With today's modern technology, any kid can put a quick mock-up together with Django, React, and MongoDB to store recipes and retrieve them by various attributes.
In order to make your recipe site stand above the rest, you made sure it uses really cutting edge techniques. From details of the web requests coming in, using sophisiticated language parsing and machine learning algorithm, with just a few words about the user's likes and dislikes, you find the perfect recipe just for them.
HackerNews called it "just a bunch of buzzwords", of course. But once the graphs went up into the right, with 50% month-over-month growth rates, everyone explained that they knew that this one was different. Popularity sky-rocketed, the engineers worked on scaling up the site, and though it was not the world's most sophisticated microservice architecture, it was medium-service architecture, at least.
The web front end would call the machine learning cluster, running on special GPU machines, to get the appropriate keywords by which to look up the recipe. Maybe not a the kind of 50-microservices-architecture that takes three whiteboards to explain, but at least it was easy enough to scale up horizontally. You hired a great Site Reliability Engineer, who built a sophisticated continuous delivery machine. As your machine learning team fine-tuned the model, it would slowly roll out into the cluster, running continous A/B tests that would immediately roll back the change if the model performed worse than before.
-
Python map() Function
The Python's map() function takes an iterable object, along with a function, and applies that function to each element in the iterable.
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: GSoC: Week #7
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-in #7
Hello and welcome to my 7th weekly check-in. I will be sharing my progress with single actor physics simulation and TextBlock2D sizing issue which was pending for quite a while now. I will also be sharing my thoughts regarding the TAB UI component. The official repository of my sub-org, FURY can always be found here.
-
Introduction to Javascript loops
Nowadays Javascript can be easily defined as the world most used programming language: it is used on a variety of platforms, it is integrated in web browsers and thanks to the Node.js runtime it can also be used server-side. In this tutorial we will see the loops we can be used in modern Javascript.
-
Ahmed ElShreif: Week 6 Report
1) The last week I left 5 patches without merging. They are mainly the patches that add support for Calc-comments and Vertical Tab Control. Also the patches of the Calc-comment demo , Writer-comment demo and insert hyperlink demo. The five patches now are merged after working on solving all the comments. The patches can be found in patches status section in the report .
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 465 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Olimex Tukhla High-End Open Source Hardware NXP i.MX 8QuadMax SBC in the Works
Most open-source hardware Arm Linux SBCs are optimized for cost, and there are few higher-end boards with extensive connectivity designed for professionals. Beagleboard X15 would be one of the rare examples currently available on the market, but it was launched five years ago. One European company noticed the void in this market and asked Olimex to develop a high-end open-source Linux board with a well-documented processor. They ruled out RK3399, and instead went Olimex Tukhla SBC will be powered by NXP i.MX 8QuadMax, the top processor of i.MX 8 family with two Cortex-A72 cores, four Cortex-A53 cores, and two real-time Cortex-M4F cores.
Robotics Recap: Learning, Programming & Snapping ROS 2
Robotics@Canonical puts a strong focus on the migration from ROS to ROS 2. ROS 2 benefits from many improvements, especially robot security. Our goal is to make it easy for you to transition to ROS 2, whether you’re completely new to ROS or a seasoned engineer retooling for a new environment. Your new platform should be secure-by-default, and we expect you’ll need to pivot between different environments as you migrate from ROS to ROS 2. Along the way we’ve encountered some friction points, some mild surprises, and some opportunities to better leverage existing tools. Whenever that happened we tried to fix them and share our experiences so you didn’t run into the same problems! This has resulted in blog posts and videos in three key focus areas: getting started with ROS 2, software development in ROS 2, and building snaps for ROS. Let’s recap some of our recent output.
Linux 5.8-rc5
Ok, so rc4 was small, and now a week later, rc5 is large. It's not _enormous_, but of all the 5.x kernels so far, this is the rc5 with the most commits. So it's certainly not optimal. It was actually very quiet the beginning of the week, but things picked up on Friday. Like they do.. That said, a lot of it is because of the networking fixes that weren't in rc4, and I'm still not hearing any real panicky sounds from people, and things on the whole seem to be progressing just fine. So a large rc5 to go with a large release doesn't sound all that worrisome, when we had an unusually small rc4 that precedes it and explains it. Maybe I'm in denial, but I still think we might hit the usual release schedule. A few more weeks to go before I need to make that decision, so it won't be keeping me up at night. The diffstat for rc5 doesn't look particularly worrisome either. Yes, there's a (relatively) high number of commits, but they tend to be small. Nothing makes me go "umm". In addition to the outright fixes, there's a few cleanups that are just prep for 5.9. They all look good and simple too. Anyway, networking (counting both core and drivers) amounts to about a third of the patch, with the rest being spread all over: arch updates (arm64, s390, arc), drivers (gpu, sound, md, pin control, gpio), tooling (perf and selftests). And misc noise all over. The appended shortlog gives the details, nothing really looks all that exciting. Which is just as it should be at this time. Go forth and test. Thanks, LinusAlso: Linux 5.8-rc5 Released As A Big Kernel For This Late In The Cycle
Recent comments
1 min 4 sec ago
46 min 4 sec ago
47 min 52 sec ago
54 min 32 sec ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 13 min ago
6 hours 32 min ago
11 hours 37 min ago
12 hours 53 min ago
13 hours 25 min ago