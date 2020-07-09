Qt Creator 4.13 Beta released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.13 Beta!
Here are some excerpts from our change log:
New Experimental Plugins
Thanks to Alexis Jeandet for initial support for the Meson build system!
Thanks to IncrediBuild for contributing their Qt Creator integration!
You need to open Help > About Plugins (or Qt Creator > About Plugins on macOS) and enable these plugins before you can use them.
Editing
We updated LLVM for the C++ code model to LLVM 10, implicitly improving support for C++20 features.
We fixed many smaller issues with the C++ code model...
Also: Qt Creator 4.13 Beta Released - Finally Offers Meson Build System Integration
