Games: Embr, Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus, CONSCRIPT, Tilekit, OBS Studio Gig economy firefighter parody 'Embr' has a new game mode Embr, a game that pokes fun at the rise of the gig economy by letting anyone tackle fires adds a whole new game mode. With my initial look at the game on Stadia I found it to be pretty amusing, although it does still feel a little basic. This update appears to be the start of Muse Games expanding on the promise of it, putting a new spin on it by combining the firefighting with food delivery.

Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus for Linux is getting really close Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus, the free DLC that adds in an online PvP mode will be coming to Linux really soon going by their latest update. This special PvP mode is entirely separate to the campaign, giving you access to a new set of heroes to fight with. While it's currently only available for Windows officially, Red Hook Studios have been working to iron out all the kinks that came with it before rolling it out to other platforms.

WW1 top-down survival horror 'CONSCRIPT' gets a Kickstarter extension Currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, the promising looking top-down WW1 survival horror CONSCRIPT has been granted an extension to their campaign. Originally due to finish on July 16, they've now got until July 23 to hit the $30,000 Australian dollars (about £16,559) goal. "During the First World War, a lone French soldier must navigate twisted trenches, scavenge for limited supplies and solve complex puzzles - all whilst fighting for survival in the midst of mankind’s most brutal and horrifying conflict."

Tilekit looks like a great tilemap editor with auto tiling Some parts of developing games can end up quite tedious like manually placing down tiles for 2D games, and it seems Tilekit might be able to help with that. Tilekit is a tilemap editor, one that's centred around pattern-based auto tiling. It's quite clever and could end up being a nice time-saver. Tilekit works by using an input map of basic tiles and a set of user-defined rules to create the resultant output map from your tileset.

OBS Studio – Stream From Linux Distribution OBS Studio is the all-in-one tool for streaming your video in real-time. It is free to use, open-source, and supports all major platforms including Linux. In this article, I will walk you through a tour of OBS Studio. You will learn how easy it is to stream your video from your Linux computer.