today's howtos
-
FreeBSD Laptop Find Out Battery Life Status Command
-
Find Window password hashes from SAM database Complete Guide for beginners
-
How to Install and Configure OpenLiteSpeed Server along with MariaDB and PHP on Ubuntu 20.04
-
Dictionary attack tool thc-hydra beginner’s guide
-
Generate Rainbow Tables and Crack Hashes in Kali Linux Beginner’s Guide
-
Some easy choices for encrypting files on Linux
-
curl ootw: –silent
-
Building images using Podman and cron
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 849 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Games: Embr, Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus, CONSCRIPT, Tilekit, OBS Studio
today's howtos
Qt Creator 4.13 Beta released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.13 Beta! Here are some excerpts from our change log: New Experimental Plugins Thanks to Alexis Jeandet for initial support for the Meson build system! Thanks to IncrediBuild for contributing their Qt Creator integration! You need to open Help > About Plugins (or Qt Creator > About Plugins on macOS) and enable these plugins before you can use them. Editing We updated LLVM for the C++ code model to LLVM 10, implicitly improving support for C++20 features. We fixed many smaller issues with the C++ code model... Also: Qt Creator 4.13 Beta Released - Finally Offers Meson Build System Integration
Recent comments
13 min 43 sec ago
3 hours 26 min ago
5 hours 6 min ago
5 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 52 min ago
5 hours 59 min ago
6 hours 14 min ago
6 hours 18 min ago
11 hours 37 min ago
16 hours 42 min ago