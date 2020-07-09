Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Events and Community: LF, Kubernetes and LibreOffice

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 13th of July 2020 12:09:10 PM Filed under
LibO
Linux
  • The Linux Foundation’s First-Ever Virtual Open Source Summit

    The success of The Linux Foundation‘s first virtual summit may well have set the standard for new levels of open source participation.

    Summit masters closed the virtual doors of the four-day joint gathering on July 2. The event hosted the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2020 and ended with more than 4,000 registrants from 109 countries.

    The online attendance platform offered registrants a virtual experience that provided an immersive experience for event participants, according to The Linux Foundation (LF).

    That virtual attendance feeling was as close as possible to what they would have received at a face-to-face event, Kristin O’Connell, director of event marketing at The Linux Foundation, told LinuxInsider.

    One of the newcomers in technical trendsetting at this first virtual conference was the FinOps Foundation. The FinOps Foundation includes 1,500 individual members across the globe, representing more than 500 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenue each.

    In the same way that DevOps revolutionized development by breaking down silos and increasing agility, FinOps increases the business value of cloud by bringing together technology, business, and finance professionals with a new cultural set, knowledge skills and technical processes, LF maintained.

  • Kubernetes from cloud to edge: A US virtual event

    After the huge success of its latest virtual event on Kubernetes for the EMEA region, Canonical brings its expertise to the US with another educational discussion.

    On July 31st, Canonical’s panel of experts come together to share their insights from years of working with developers and enterprises on various Kubernetes use cases and interact with the audience live.

    For all the benefits it offers around container orchestration, Kubernetes remains a significantly complex platform to deploy and operate. As developers and enterprises alike turn to Kubernetes for more and more types of use cases, available Kubernetes solutions often fail to meet their exact needs. Canonical’s extensive Kubernetes portfolio is centered around Charmed Kubernetes and MicroK8s, designed to provide full flexibility from cloud to edge in order to facilitate efficient innovation and scaling.

  • Community Member Monday: Khairul Aizat Kamarudzzaman

    I’m from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. I started exploring and using FOSS way back in 2004 (Debian, Red Hat, the BSD family and sticking with Ubuntu till today) when I was studying at the university. From there I started exploring and contributing to Ubuntu, which you can find here, and I was accepted to be an Ubuntu Member, Kubuntu Membes (merits as Ubuntu contributor). Finally I was appointed to be part of the Asia Oceania Membership Board.

    A a FOSS community member, I work in a few IT companies in Malaysia and was one of the engineers working at Open Source Competency Centre (OSCC) under Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU). Now I own my own IT company, namely Informology Sdn Bhd. Not stopping there, I continue actively being a FOSS enthusiast in Malaysia. When the cloud computing era came, I was involved by leading Malaysia OpenStack User Group, and I’ve recently been exploring and leading the Endless OS user group for Malaysia.

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Games: Embr, Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus, CONSCRIPT, Tilekit, OBS Studio

  • Gig economy firefighter parody 'Embr' has a new game mode

    Embr, a game that pokes fun at the rise of the gig economy by letting anyone tackle fires adds a whole new game mode. With my initial look at the game on Stadia I found it to be pretty amusing, although it does still feel a little basic. This update appears to be the start of Muse Games expanding on the promise of it, putting a new spin on it by combining the firefighting with food delivery.

  • Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus for Linux is getting really close

    Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus, the free DLC that adds in an online PvP mode will be coming to Linux really soon going by their latest update. This special PvP mode is entirely separate to the campaign, giving you access to a new set of heroes to fight with. While it's currently only available for Windows officially, Red Hook Studios have been working to iron out all the kinks that came with it before rolling it out to other platforms.

  • WW1 top-down survival horror 'CONSCRIPT' gets a Kickstarter extension

    Currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, the promising looking top-down WW1 survival horror CONSCRIPT has been granted an extension to their campaign. Originally due to finish on July 16, they've now got until July 23 to hit the $30,000 Australian dollars (about £16,559) goal. "During the First World War, a lone French soldier must navigate twisted trenches, scavenge for limited supplies and solve complex puzzles - all whilst fighting for survival in the midst of mankind’s most brutal and horrifying conflict."

  • Tilekit looks like a great tilemap editor with auto tiling

    Some parts of developing games can end up quite tedious like manually placing down tiles for 2D games, and it seems Tilekit might be able to help with that. Tilekit is a tilemap editor, one that's centred around pattern-based auto tiling. It's quite clever and could end up being a nice time-saver. Tilekit works by using an input map of basic tiles and a set of user-defined rules to create the resultant output map from your tileset.

  • OBS Studio – Stream From Linux Distribution

    OBS Studio is the all-in-one tool for streaming your video in real-time. It is free to use, open-source, and supports all major platforms including Linux. In this article, I will walk you through a tour of OBS Studio. You will learn how easy it is to stream your video from your Linux computer.

today's howtos

Qt Creator 4.13 Beta released

We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.13 Beta! Here are some excerpts from our change log: New Experimental Plugins Thanks to Alexis Jeandet for initial support for the Meson build system! Thanks to IncrediBuild for contributing their Qt Creator integration! You need to open Help > About Plugins (or Qt Creator > About Plugins on macOS) and enable these plugins before you can use them. Editing We updated LLVM for the C++ code model to LLVM 10, implicitly improving support for C++20 features. We fixed many smaller issues with the C++ code model... Read more Also: Qt Creator 4.13 Beta Released - Finally Offers Meson Build System Integration

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6