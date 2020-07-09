Leftovers: Devices, Mozilla and Distros
-
Mythic Beasts, miniNodes Offer Raspberry Pi 4 Hosting Services
Mythic Beats is the company offering hosting services for the Raspberry Pi website, and following Eben Upton proposal they decided to host the website on eighteen Raspberry Pi 4 boards, fourteen of which used as LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP) servers, as well as two used as static servers with Apache, and the final two used as memory store using memcache.
Two days before Raspberry Pi 4 8GB RAM launch, they tested the implementation with “normal” traffic (e.g. around one million visitors a day), and the day of the launch, tens of millions visitors came to the website, and it failed, but not because of a failure of the Raspberry Pi cluster, but instead due to a Cloudflare glitch. This is all explained in Raspberry Pi blog.
-
Live Stream: A web site on your phone with Site.js
A sneak peek at hosting a web site on a PinePhone using Site.js 14.2.0 Alpha.
-
Igalia's contribution to the Mozilla project and Open Prioritization
As many web platform developer and Firefox users, I believe Mozilla’s mission is instrumental for a better Internet. In a recent Igalia’s chat about the Web Ecosystem Health, participants made the usual observation regarding this important role played by Mozilla on the one hand and the limited development resources and small Firefox’s usage share on the other hand. In this blog post, I’d like to explain an experimental idea we are launching at Igalia to try and make browser development better match the interest of the web developer and user community.
-
Sustainability needs culture change. Introducing Environmental Champions.
Sustainability is not just about ticking a few boxes by getting your Greenhouse Gas emissions (GHG) inventory, adopting goals for reduction and mitigation, and accounting in shape. Any transformation towards sustainability also needs culture change.
In launching Mozilla‘s Sustainability Programme, our Environmental Champions are a key part of driving this organisational culture change.
Recruiting, training, and working with a first cohort of Environmental Champions has been a highlight of my job in the last couple of months. I can’t wait to see their initiatives taking root across all parts of Mozilla.
We have 14 passionate and driven individuals in this first cohort. They are critical amplifiers who will nudge each and every one us to incorporate sustainability into everything we do.
[...]
Daria, Head of Product Design in Emerging Technologies, says: “There are many opportunities for designers to develop responsible technologies and to bring experiences that prioritize sustainability principles. It’s time we unlocked them.” She is planning to develop and apply a Sustainability Impact Assessment Tool that will be used in decision-making around product design and development.
We’ll also be looking at Firefox performance and web power usage, starting with explorations for how to better measure the impact of our products. DOM engineer, Olli will be stewarding these.
And the behind the scenes editorial support thinking through content, timing, and outreach? That’s Daniel for you.
We’ll be sharing more initiatives and the progress they are all making as we move forward. In the meantime, do join us on our Matrix channel to continue the conversation.
-
Haiku Repository Files and Identifiers
Software on a computing platform such as Haiku is typically distributed as a package. Without a packaging system it would be hard for users to install software and because software often depends on other software, the chain of dependencies would be difficult for a user to resolve themselves. To orchestrate the distribution and management of the packages, Haiku has a packaging system which consists of applications, online tools, on-host tools and software libraries. One aspect of the packaging system is the coordination and identification of repositories.
-
IMPORTANT NOTICE FOR ALL "PUPPY" LINUX USERS : the end of an era....
This is going to come as something of a shock to most of you, I'm afraid. Some of you may even know this already from the Puppy Linux Users Group page on Facebook.
It is with great sadness that I have to report the passing, on the 22nd May this year, of the revered host of the Murga-Linux Puppy Linux Discussion Forum....John de Murga. The man who hosted, and paid for the Murga-Linux Forum out of his own pocket for nearly 16 years, and without whom the current Puppy Linux membership wouldn't have become what it is today.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeXNd0sLYPDRBTa8eMW9CTQO266wfVKCssSWkPB0UAY9KoSXA/viewform
JM spent many years as an analyst/programmer in the banking sector, and was single-handedly responsible for some of the sector's cornerstone software which is still in use today.
It's unclear at this point in time whether John's passing was directly related to Covid-19 or to other, unrelated causes. Hopefully, further details will emerge in due course.
As of yesterday afternoon, the Murga-Linux forum, without warning, went into automatic "maintenance mode".....and since there's no-one around to fix it any longer, we witness the passing of an era, in addition to the loss of an awful lot of useful information.
-
