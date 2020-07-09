Language Selection

Leftovers: Devices, Mozilla and Distros

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 13th of July 2020 01:00:43 PM
Misc
  • Mythic Beasts, miniNodes Offer Raspberry Pi 4 Hosting Services

    Mythic Beats is the company offering hosting services for the Raspberry Pi website, and following Eben Upton proposal they decided to host the website on eighteen Raspberry Pi 4 boards, fourteen of which used as LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP) servers, as well as two used as static servers with Apache, and the final two used as memory store using memcache.

    Two days before Raspberry Pi 4 8GB RAM launch, they tested the implementation with “normal” traffic (e.g. around one million visitors a day), and the day of the launch, tens of millions visitors came to the website, and it failed, but not because of a failure of the Raspberry Pi cluster, but instead due to a Cloudflare glitch. This is all explained in Raspberry Pi blog.

  • Live Stream: A web site on your phone with Site.js

    A sneak peek at hosting a web site on a PinePhone using Site.js 14.2.0 Alpha.

  • Igalia's contribution to the Mozilla project and Open Prioritization

    As many web platform developer and Firefox users, I believe Mozilla’s mission is instrumental for a better Internet. In a recent Igalia’s chat about the Web Ecosystem Health, participants made the usual observation regarding this important role played by Mozilla on the one hand and the limited development resources and small Firefox’s usage share on the other hand. In this blog post, I’d like to explain an experimental idea we are launching at Igalia to try and make browser development better match the interest of the web developer and user community.

  • Sustainability needs culture change. Introducing Environmental Champions.

    Sustainability is not just about ticking a few boxes by getting your Greenhouse Gas emissions (GHG) inventory, adopting goals for reduction and mitigation, and accounting in shape. Any transformation towards sustainability also needs culture change.

    In launching Mozilla‘s Sustainability Programme, our Environmental Champions are a key part of driving this organisational culture change.

    Recruiting, training, and working with a first cohort of Environmental Champions has been a highlight of my job in the last couple of months. I can’t wait to see their initiatives taking root across all parts of Mozilla.

    We have 14 passionate and driven individuals in this first cohort. They are critical amplifiers who will nudge each and every one us to incorporate sustainability into everything we do.

    [...]

    Daria, Head of Product Design in Emerging Technologies, says: “There are many opportunities for designers to develop responsible technologies and to bring experiences that prioritize sustainability principles. It’s time we unlocked them.” She is planning to develop and apply a Sustainability Impact Assessment Tool that will be used in decision-making around product design and development.

    We’ll also be looking at Firefox performance and web power usage, starting with explorations for how to better measure the impact of our products. DOM engineer, Olli will be stewarding these.

    And the behind the scenes editorial support thinking through content, timing, and outreach? That’s Daniel for you.

    We’ll be sharing more initiatives and the progress they are all making as we move forward. In the meantime, do join us on our Matrix channel to continue the conversation.

  • Haiku Repository Files and Identifiers

    Software on a computing platform such as Haiku is typically distributed as a package. Without a packaging system it would be hard for users to install software and because software often depends on other software, the chain of dependencies would be difficult for a user to resolve themselves. To orchestrate the distribution and management of the packages, Haiku has a packaging system which consists of applications, online tools, on-host tools and software libraries. One aspect of the packaging system is the coordination and identification of repositories.

  • IMPORTANT NOTICE FOR ALL "PUPPY" LINUX USERS : the end of an era....

    This is going to come as something of a shock to most of you, I'm afraid. Some of you may even know this already from the Puppy Linux Users Group page on Facebook.

    It is with great sadness that I have to report the passing, on the 22nd May this year, of the revered host of the Murga-Linux Puppy Linux Discussion Forum....John de Murga. The man who hosted, and paid for the Murga-Linux Forum out of his own pocket for nearly 16 years, and without whom the current Puppy Linux membership wouldn't have become what it is today.

    https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeXNd0sLYPDRBTa8eMW9CTQO266wfVKCssSWkPB0UAY9KoSXA/viewform

    JM spent many years as an analyst/programmer in the banking sector, and was single-handedly responsible for some of the sector's cornerstone software which is still in use today.

    It's unclear at this point in time whether John's passing was directly related to Covid-19 or to other, unrelated causes. Hopefully, further details will emerge in due course.

    As of yesterday afternoon, the Murga-Linux forum, without warning, went into automatic "maintenance mode".....and since there's no-one around to fix it any longer, we witness the passing of an era, in addition to the loss of an awful lot of useful information.

Programming: Data Science, David Pena and GSoC

Events and Community: LF, Kubernetes and LibreOffice

  • The Linux Foundation’s First-Ever Virtual Open Source Summit

    The success of The Linux Foundation‘s first virtual summit may well have set the standard for new levels of open source participation. Summit masters closed the virtual doors of the four-day joint gathering on July 2. The event hosted the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference North America 2020 and ended with more than 4,000 registrants from 109 countries. The online attendance platform offered registrants a virtual experience that provided an immersive experience for event participants, according to The Linux Foundation (LF). That virtual attendance feeling was as close as possible to what they would have received at a face-to-face event, Kristin O’Connell, director of event marketing at The Linux Foundation, told LinuxInsider. One of the newcomers in technical trendsetting at this first virtual conference was the FinOps Foundation. The FinOps Foundation includes 1,500 individual members across the globe, representing more than 500 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenue each. In the same way that DevOps revolutionized development by breaking down silos and increasing agility, FinOps increases the business value of cloud by bringing together technology, business, and finance professionals with a new cultural set, knowledge skills and technical processes, LF maintained.

  • Kubernetes from cloud to edge: A US virtual event

    After the huge success of its latest virtual event on Kubernetes for the EMEA region, Canonical brings its expertise to the US with another educational discussion. On July 31st, Canonical’s panel of experts come together to share their insights from years of working with developers and enterprises on various Kubernetes use cases and interact with the audience live. For all the benefits it offers around container orchestration, Kubernetes remains a significantly complex platform to deploy and operate. As developers and enterprises alike turn to Kubernetes for more and more types of use cases, available Kubernetes solutions often fail to meet their exact needs. Canonical’s extensive Kubernetes portfolio is centered around Charmed Kubernetes and MicroK8s, designed to provide full flexibility from cloud to edge in order to facilitate efficient innovation and scaling.

  • Community Member Monday: Khairul Aizat Kamarudzzaman

    I’m from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. I started exploring and using FOSS way back in 2004 (Debian, Red Hat, the BSD family and sticking with Ubuntu till today) when I was studying at the university. From there I started exploring and contributing to Ubuntu, which you can find here, and I was accepted to be an Ubuntu Member, Kubuntu Membes (merits as Ubuntu contributor). Finally I was appointed to be part of the Asia Oceania Membership Board. A a FOSS community member, I work in a few IT companies in Malaysia and was one of the engineers working at Open Source Competency Centre (OSCC) under Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU). Now I own my own IT company, namely Informology Sdn Bhd. Not stopping there, I continue actively being a FOSS enthusiast in Malaysia. When the cloud computing era came, I was involved by leading Malaysia OpenStack User Group, and I’ve recently been exploring and leading the Endless OS user group for Malaysia.

Android Leftovers

Games: Embr, Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus, CONSCRIPT, Tilekit, OBS Studio

  • Gig economy firefighter parody 'Embr' has a new game mode

    Embr, a game that pokes fun at the rise of the gig economy by letting anyone tackle fires adds a whole new game mode. With my initial look at the game on Stadia I found it to be pretty amusing, although it does still feel a little basic. This update appears to be the start of Muse Games expanding on the promise of it, putting a new spin on it by combining the firefighting with food delivery.

  • Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus for Linux is getting really close

    Darkest Dungeon: The Butcher's Circus, the free DLC that adds in an online PvP mode will be coming to Linux really soon going by their latest update. This special PvP mode is entirely separate to the campaign, giving you access to a new set of heroes to fight with. While it's currently only available for Windows officially, Red Hook Studios have been working to iron out all the kinks that came with it before rolling it out to other platforms.

  • WW1 top-down survival horror 'CONSCRIPT' gets a Kickstarter extension

    Currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, the promising looking top-down WW1 survival horror CONSCRIPT has been granted an extension to their campaign. Originally due to finish on July 16, they've now got until July 23 to hit the $30,000 Australian dollars (about £16,559) goal. "During the First World War, a lone French soldier must navigate twisted trenches, scavenge for limited supplies and solve complex puzzles - all whilst fighting for survival in the midst of mankind’s most brutal and horrifying conflict."

  • Tilekit looks like a great tilemap editor with auto tiling

    Some parts of developing games can end up quite tedious like manually placing down tiles for 2D games, and it seems Tilekit might be able to help with that. Tilekit is a tilemap editor, one that's centred around pattern-based auto tiling. It's quite clever and could end up being a nice time-saver. Tilekit works by using an input map of basic tiles and a set of user-defined rules to create the resultant output map from your tileset.

  • OBS Studio – Stream From Linux Distribution

    OBS Studio is the all-in-one tool for streaming your video in real-time. It is free to use, open-source, and supports all major platforms including Linux. In this article, I will walk you through a tour of OBS Studio. You will learn how easy it is to stream your video from your Linux computer.

