Games: Vagrus - The Riven Realms, CARRION, Cloud Miners
Narrative-heavy RPG 'Vagrus - The Riven Realms' has a free Prologue out now
Vagrus - The Riven Realms, an upcoming turn-based narrative exploration RPG now has a Prologue available to get a feel for if it might be your thing.
It has a strong emphasis on the narrative side of it, with a fair amount of reading being needed while you explore and travel across a dark fantasy world as the leader of a caravan. This is a world that was absolutely annihilated by the gods, who didn't like what they saw, and now unspeakable horrors roam the lands. This Prologue contains the beginning sections of the game - both from the more narrative-driven introductory part and from the open-world main campaign.
CARRION brings on the grisly reverse-horror on July 23
Phobia Game Studio and Devolver Digital recently announced that CARRION, a reverse-horror where you're the thing lurking in the dark will release on July 23.
I couldn't be any more excited about this, seriously I'm so hyped about it after playing through the demo three times because it's just so brilliantly designed. You are an amorphous creature of unknown origins, stalking and consuming those that imprisoned you.
Cloud Miners is an upcoming 2D co-op space mining and exploration game
Inspired by Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime, the upcoming Cloud Miners looks like it could be a fun blend of genres to play in some local co-op sessions.
"You and your shipmates have been attacked and your ship destroyed! A Cloud Corp ship was nearby and able to save the crew at the last minute, and now you are indebted to Cloud Corp. In order to buy a new ship, and your freedom back, you must toil away mining asteroids and planets of their valuable resources, running on suspicious missions for Cloud Corp and entertaining spectators in the C.L.A.A.S.H. Coliseum battle arena. Your lives now belong to Cloud Corp, and it's up to you to take your power back!"
NanoPi and Raspberry Pi
Troubleshoot Linux kernel panic with kdump crash tool
Kernel panic is a critical issue that manifests as a system freeze. If you're not familiar with what a kernel does, it is the core of an OS. Linux itself is a kernel, which enables developers to create numerous distributions. A serious enough error at the kernel can cause an event known as kernel panic. This is similar to Window's blue screen of death, but instead of seeing a blue screen, you simply see a log output on a black screen. Kernel panic can occur due to bad memory, driver crashes, malware or software bugs. To identify the cause of kernel panic, you can use the kdump service to collect crash dumps, perform a root cause analysis and troubleshoot the system. To get started, you should have two VMs that run CentOS. This tutorial uses CentOS 8 as the Linux distribution for both the Network File System (NFS) server and client. If you configure the client to send the crash dumps to an NFS share, you can centrally gather and analyze a crash dump without using the system that is affected by kernel panic. Below are the IP addresses of the NFS server and client. Your addresses may differ depending on your subnet configuration, but both addresses are necessary.
CopyQ Clipboard Manager 3.12.0 Released (Ubuntu PPA)
Advanced clipboard manager CopyQ 3.12.0 was released yesterday with new script function, dark mode improvements, and various bug-fixes. CopyQ is a free open-source clipboard editor with editing and scripting features.
espanso: An Open Source Cross-Platform Text Expander That Will Help You Type Faster and be More Productive
If you’re using keyboard macros or mouse macros, you’re probably already saving a lot of time to get things done. But, you can’t just use macros to type everything. Yes, maybe a thing or two, but not a lot of things. And, for that very reason, a text expander should come in very handy. In this article, I’ll take a look at espanso, which is an open-source text expander.
