Games: Godot Poll, Widelands and Fates of Ort
Godot community poll 2020
It's this time of the year again! Help us better understand who is using Godot, what are your needs and towards where Godot usage is trending by completing the anonymous community poll! This is a short poll that should take a few minutes to complete.
Inspired by Settlers II, the open source Widelands has a new test build up
Settlers II is an absolute classic and Widelands does a pretty good job of carrying the torch. Recently, a huge new update went out in the form of a Release Candidate. A Release Candidate means it's not quite finished but ready enough for more public testing. Build 21 of Widelands is absolutely massive too, full of new features and fixes.
The changelog is frankly ridiculously long, too long to fully go over. Safe to say though, it's going to feel like a whole new game. The AI is smarter, there's new official maps, the build system to compile it has been upgraded, support for advanced graphical features in the game engine like mipmaps, some new graphics throughout the game like road textures and footbridge eye candy, a complete overhaul of the sound handler and a ridiculous amount more.
The fab retro tactical RPG 'Fates of Ort' in now on GOG
Fates of Ort, a retro RPG with a tactical approach to the combat and one where time only moves where you move is now available on GOG.
This is not turn-based in the traditional sense, it's more like everything is just paused. Perhaps a little closer to SUPERHOT than anything else, except it's an RPG not a shooter. It's so ridiculously fluid in action too, and honestly it's just great. A welcome entry into the RPG genre. With a unique magic system too, one that requires a little thought, as it can suck your own life away to use it.
