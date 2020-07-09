Python Programming
The Past, Present, And Future Of The FLUFL: Barry Warsaw Shares His History With Python
Barry Warsaw has been a member of the Python community since the very beginning. His contributions to the growth of the language and its ecosystem are innumerable and diverse, earning him the title of Friendly Language Uncle For Life. In this episode he reminisces on his experiences as a core developer, a member of the Python Steering Committee, and his roles at Canonical and LinkedIn supporting the use of Python at those companies. In order to know where you are going it is always important to understand where you have been and this was a great conversation to get a sense of the history of how Python has gotten to where it is today.
Too many objects: Reducing memory overhead from Python instances
Every time you create an instance of a class in Python, you are using up some memory–including overhead that might actually be larger than the data you care about. Create a million objects, and you have a million times the overhead.
And that overhead can add up, either preventing you from running your program, or increasing the amount of money you spend on provisioning hardware.
So let’s see how big that overhead really is (sneak preview: it’s large!) and what you can do about it.
Wing Python IDE 7.2.3 - July 13, 2020
Wing 7.2.3 introduces a How-To for using Wing with PyXLL, adds folding in .pyi and .pi files, fixes opening files from the macOS Catalina Finder, and makes many usability improvements.
Learn IP Address Concepts With Python's ipaddress Module
Python’s ipaddress module is an underappreciated gem from the Python standard library. You don’t have to be a full-blown network engineer to have been exposed to IP addresses in the wild. IP addresses and networks are ubiquitous in software development and infrastructure. They underpin how computers, well, address each other.
Learning through doing is an effective way to master IP addresses. The ipaddress module allows you to do just that by viewing and manipulating IP addresses as Python objects. In this tutorial, you’ll get a better grasp of IP addresses by using some of the features of Python’s ipaddress module.
Webinar: “Simplify Your Tests With Fixtures” with Oliver Bestwalter
Fixtures can make your tests simpler and easier to maintain by using or creating common abstractions to be shared amongst your tests. In this webinar with Oliver Bestwalter we will look at what problems fixtures solve and how they can be used to make your testing life easier.
How should I prepare for a Python interview?
Most of the companies will not have a computer ready for your interview and will ask you to code on a whiteboard or a piece of paper. It seems easy, but it is very hard as the interviewers expect you to write syntactically correct code, without features like syntax highlighting and autocompletion of your favourite text editor and IDE. So make sure you solve all your practice problems on a white board.
PSF GSoC students blogs: Comment queries and edit mutations in the feature request system in GSOC’20
PSF GSoC students blogs: GSoC Weekly Check-In #4
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check In #4
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-in #7
PSF GSoC students blogs: Image Classification - Weekly Check-in 7
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-in #7
