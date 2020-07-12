Star Labs just informed me today that they’ve launched the pre-orders for the lightweight Star Lite Mk III Linux laptop from only $428 USD.
Featuring a lightweight design with a redesigned chassis, the Star Lite MK III Linux laptop features an 11.6-inch LED-backlit Arc IPS matte display with Full HD (1920×1080) resolution and 16:9 aspect ration, which users offers glare-free viewing thanks to the a hard coat that also boasts durability.
Under the hood, the Linux laptop is powered by a 1.1GHz Quad-Core Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor that can go as high as 2.7GHz when boosted and promises up to 29% performance increase. It also features 8GB 2400MHz LPDDR4 RAM for up to 33% faster memory.
It also features Intel UHD 605 graphics, a fanless design, a smoother glass trackpad, improved audio system, backlit keyboard, as well as an ultra-fast 240GB over-provisioned Star Drive SSD with up to 560MB/s read speeds and up to 540MB/s write speeds.
For most Linux desktop users who want a ready-to-run Linux laptop, I recommend the latest high-end Dell XPS 13. I can also suggest System76 or ZaReason PCs or laptops for those who want top-of-the-line Linux hardware. But if privacy, security, and free software are at the top of your "Want" list, then you should check out Purism, maker of free software and Linux-powered laptops, and its next-generation Librem 14 laptop.
Barry Warsaw has been a member of the Python community since the very beginning. His contributions to the growth of the language and its ecosystem are innumerable and diverse, earning him the title of Friendly Language Uncle For Life. In this episode he reminisces on his experiences as a core developer, a member of the Python Steering Committee, and his roles at Canonical and LinkedIn supporting the use of Python at those companies. In order to know where you are going it is always important to understand where you have been and this was a great conversation to get a sense of the history of how Python has gotten to where it is today.
Every time you create an instance of a class in Python, you are using up some memory–including overhead that might actually be larger than the data you care about. Create a million objects, and you have a million times the overhead.
And that overhead can add up, either preventing you from running your program, or increasing the amount of money you spend on provisioning hardware.
So let’s see how big that overhead really is (sneak preview: it’s large!) and what you can do about it.
Python’s ipaddress module is an underappreciated gem from the Python standard library. You don’t have to be a full-blown network engineer to have been exposed to IP addresses in the wild. IP addresses and networks are ubiquitous in software development and infrastructure. They underpin how computers, well, address each other.
Learning through doing is an effective way to master IP addresses. The ipaddress module allows you to do just that by viewing and manipulating IP addresses as Python objects. In this tutorial, you’ll get a better grasp of IP addresses by using some of the features of Python’s ipaddress module.
Fixtures can make your tests simpler and easier to maintain by using or creating common abstractions to be shared amongst your tests. In this webinar with Oliver Bestwalter we will look at what problems fixtures solve and how they can be used to make your testing life easier.
Most of the companies will not have a computer ready for your interview and will ask you to code on a whiteboard or a piece of paper. It seems easy, but it is very hard as the interviewers expect you to write syntactically correct code, without features like syntax highlighting and autocompletion of your favourite text editor and IDE. So make sure you solve all your practice problems on a white board.
It's this time of the year again! Help us better understand who is using Godot, what are your needs and towards where Godot usage is trending by completing the anonymous community poll! This is a short poll that should take a few minutes to complete.
Settlers II is an absolute classic and Widelands does a pretty good job of carrying the torch. Recently, a huge new update went out in the form of a Release Candidate. A Release Candidate means it's not quite finished but ready enough for more public testing. Build 21 of Widelands is absolutely massive too, full of new features and fixes.
The changelog is frankly ridiculously long, too long to fully go over. Safe to say though, it's going to feel like a whole new game. The AI is smarter, there's new official maps, the build system to compile it has been upgraded, support for advanced graphical features in the game engine like mipmaps, some new graphics throughout the game like road textures and footbridge eye candy, a complete overhaul of the sound handler and a ridiculous amount more.
Fates of Ort, a retro RPG with a tactical approach to the combat and one where time only moves where you move is now available on GOG.
This is not turn-based in the traditional sense, it's more like everything is just paused. Perhaps a little closer to SUPERHOT than anything else, except it's an RPG not a shooter. It's so ridiculously fluid in action too, and honestly it's just great. A welcome entry into the RPG genre. With a unique magic system too, one that requires a little thought, as it can suck your own life away to use it.
Debian: SolydXK 10.4, Shutter Encoder for Sparkers and Debian Long Term Support (LTS) Survey
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Shutter Encoder
What is Shutter Encoder?
Shutter Encoder is a free encoding software for converting images, videos, and audio files, allowing you to choose from a large number of functions.
Encode your files, replace audio, burn to DVD, analyze audio Loudness, download web videos, make your own timelapse etc…
On July 18th Stretch LTS starts, offering two more years of security support to the Debian Stretch release. Stretch LTS will be the fourth iteration of LTS, following Squeeze LTS which started in 2014, Wheezy LTS in 2016 and Jessie LTS in 2018.
However, for the first time, we have prepared a small survey about our users and contributors, who they are and why they are using LTS.
Star Labs just informed me today that they’ve launched the pre-orders for the lightweight Star Lite Mk III Linux laptop from only $428 USD.
Featuring a lightweight design with a redesigned chassis, the Star Lite MK III Linux laptop features an 11.6-inch LED-backlit Arc IPS matte display with Full HD (1920×1080) resolution and 16:9 aspect ration, which users offers glare-free viewing thanks to the a hard coat that also boasts durability.
Under the hood, the Linux laptop is powered by a 1.1GHz Quad-Core Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor that can go as high as 2.7GHz when boosted and promises up to 29% performance increase. It also features 8GB 2400MHz LPDDR4 RAM for up to 33% faster memory.
It also features Intel UHD 605 graphics, a fanless design, a smoother glass trackpad, improved audio system, backlit keyboard, as well as an ultra-fast 240GB over-provisioned Star Drive SSD with up to 560MB/s read speeds and up to 540MB/s write speeds.
For most Linux desktop users who want a ready-to-run Linux laptop, I recommend the latest high-end Dell XPS 13. I can also suggest System76 or ZaReason PCs or laptops for those who want top-of-the-line Linux hardware. But if privacy, security, and free software are at the top of your "Want" list, then you should check out Purism, maker of free software and Linux-powered laptops, and its next-generation Librem 14 laptop.
Mozilla: Firefox Startup Cache, Security of Passwords, and Servo
We’re working on a thing to make Firefox start faster! It appears to work! Here’s a video showing off a before (left) and after (right):
Improving Firefox Startup Time With The about:home Startup Cache
For the past year or so, the Firefox Desktop Front-End Performance team has been concentrating on making improvements to browser startup performance.
The launching of an application like Firefox is quite complex. Meticulous profiling of Firefox startup in various conditions has, thankfully, helped reveal a number of opportunities where we can make improvements. We’ve been evaluating and addressing these opportunities, and several have made it into the past few Firefox releases.
This blog post is about one of those improvements that is currently in the later stages of development. I’m going to describe the improvement, and how we went about integrating it.
In a default installation of Firefox, the first (and only) tab that loads is about:home.
In part I, we took a look at the design of password authentication systems for old-school multiuser systems. While timesharing is mostly gone, most of us continue to use multiuser systems; we just call them Web sites. In this post, I’ll be covering some of the problems of Web authentication using passwords.
As I discussed previously, the strength of passwords depends to a great extent on how fast the attacker can try candidate passwords. The nature of a Web application inherently limits the velocity at which you can try passwords quite a bit. Even ignoring limits on the rate which you can transmit stuff over the network, real systems — at least well managed ones — have all kinds of monitoring software which is designed to detect large numbers of login attempts, so just trying millions of candidate passwords is not very effective. This doesn’t mean that remote attacks aren’t possible: you can of course try to log in with some of the obvious passwords and hope you get lucky, and if you have a good idea of a candidate password, you can try that (see below), but this kind of attack is inherently somewhat limited.
[...]
Leaked passwords aren’t the only threat to password authentication on Web sites. The other big issue is what’s called phishing. In the basic phishing attack, the attacker sends you an e-mail inviting you to log into your account. Often this will be phrased in some scary way like telling you your account will be deleted if you don’t log in immediately. The e-mail will helpfully contain a link to use to log in, but of course this link will go not to the real site but to the attacker’s site, which will usually look just like the real site and may even have a similar domain name (e.g., mozi11a.com instead of mozilla.com). When the user clicks on the link and logs in, the attacker captures their username and password and can then log into the real site. Note that having users use good passwords totally doesn’t help here because the user gives the site their whole password.
Preventing phishing has proven to be a really stubborn challenge because, well, people are not as suspicious as they should be and it’s actually fairly hard on casual examination to determine whether you are on the right site. Most modern browsers try to warn users if they are going to known phishing sites (Firefox uses the Google Safe Browsing service for this). In addition, if you use a password manager, then it shouldn’t automatically fill in your password on a phishing site because password managers key off of the domain name and just looking similar isn’t good enough. Of course, both of these defenses are imperfect: the lists of phishing sites can be incomplete and if users don’t use password managers or are willing to manually cut and paste their passwords, then phishing attacks are still possible
Recent comments
14 min 40 sec ago
34 min 19 sec ago
47 min 8 sec ago
3 hours 10 min ago
3 hours 21 min ago
7 hours 19 min ago
7 hours 25 min ago
7 hours 26 min ago
8 hours 8 min ago
8 hours 10 min ago