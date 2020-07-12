Language Selection

Star Lite Mk III and Purism GNU/Linux Laptops

GNU
Linux
Hardware

  • Star Lite Mk III Linux Laptop Is Now Available for Pre-Order from Star Labs

    Star Labs just informed me today that they’ve launched the pre-orders for the lightweight Star Lite Mk III Linux laptop from only $428 USD.

    Featuring a lightweight design with a redesigned chassis, the Star Lite MK III Linux laptop features an 11.6-inch LED-backlit Arc IPS matte display with Full HD (1920×1080) resolution and 16:9 aspect ration, which users offers glare-free viewing thanks to the a hard coat that also boasts durability.

    Under the hood, the Linux laptop is powered by a 1.1GHz Quad-Core Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor that can go as high as 2.7GHz when boosted and promises up to 29% performance increase. It also features 8GB 2400MHz LPDDR4 RAM for up to 33% faster memory.

    It also features Intel UHD 605 graphics, a fanless design, a smoother glass trackpad, improved audio system, backlit keyboard, as well as an ultra-fast 240GB over-provisioned Star Drive SSD with up to 560MB/s read speeds and up to 540MB/s write speeds.

  • The next generation of the Purism Linux laptop is on its way

    For most Linux desktop users who want a ready-to-run Linux laptop, I recommend the latest high-end Dell XPS 13. I can also suggest System76 or ZaReason PCs or laptops for those who want top-of-the-line Linux hardware. But if privacy, security, and free software are at the top of your "Want" list, then you should check out Purism, maker of free software and Linux-powered laptops, and its next-generation Librem 14 laptop.

Python Programming

Games: Godot Poll, Widelands and Fates of Ort

  • Godot community poll 2020

    It's this time of the year again! Help us better understand who is using Godot, what are your needs and towards where Godot usage is trending by completing the anonymous community poll! This is a short poll that should take a few minutes to complete.

  • Inspired by Settlers II, the open source Widelands has a new test build up

    Settlers II is an absolute classic and Widelands does a pretty good job of carrying the torch. Recently, a huge new update went out in the form of a Release Candidate. A Release Candidate means it's not quite finished but ready enough for more public testing. Build 21 of Widelands is absolutely massive too, full of new features and fixes. The changelog is frankly ridiculously long, too long to fully go over. Safe to say though, it's going to feel like a whole new game. The AI is smarter, there's new official maps, the build system to compile it has been upgraded, support for advanced graphical features in the game engine like mipmaps, some new graphics throughout the game like road textures and footbridge eye candy, a complete overhaul of the sound handler and a ridiculous amount more.

  • The fab retro tactical RPG 'Fates of Ort' in now on GOG

    Fates of Ort, a retro RPG with a tactical approach to the combat and one where time only moves where you move is now available on GOG. This is not turn-based in the traditional sense, it's more like everything is just paused. Perhaps a little closer to SUPERHOT than anything else, except it's an RPG not a shooter. It's so ridiculously fluid in action too, and honestly it's just great. A welcome entry into the RPG genre. With a unique magic system too, one that requires a little thought, as it can suck your own life away to use it.

Debian: SolydXK 10.4, Shutter Encoder for Sparkers and Debian Long Term Support (LTS) Survey

  • SolydXK 10.4 overview | Stable and Secure.

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of SolydXK 10.4 and some of the applications pre-installed.

  • Shutter Encoder

    There is a new application available for Sparkers: Shutter Encoder What is Shutter Encoder? Shutter Encoder is a free encoding software for converting images, videos, and audio files, allowing you to choose from a large number of functions. Encode your files, replace audio, burn to DVD, analyze audio Loudness, download web videos, make your own timelapse etc…

  • Debian Long Term Support (LTS) users and contributors survey

    On July 18th Stretch LTS starts, offering two more years of security support to the Debian Stretch release. Stretch LTS will be the fourth iteration of LTS, following Squeeze LTS which started in 2014, Wheezy LTS in 2016 and Jessie LTS in 2018. However, for the first time, we have prepared a small survey about our users and contributors, who they are and why they are using LTS.

