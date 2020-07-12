Language Selection

The 5 Best Command Line Music Players for Linux

Tuesday 14th of July 2020 06:13:41 AM
Linux

The terminal is usually used to accomplish administrative tasks on a Linux system such as installing packages, configuring services, updating, and upgrading packages to mention a few.

But did you also know you can enjoy playing your favourite audio files straight from the terminal? Yes, you can, thanks to some cool and innovative console-based music players.

In this guide, we shine the spotlight on the best command-line music players for Linux.

