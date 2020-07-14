Language Selection

Tuesday 14th of July 2020
Android
Scan and Repair Disk Bad Sectors in Ubuntu Linux, Fedora

There are terminal utilities available in Linux which can help you to manage hard disk bad sectors. You can scan and mark them as unusable as well using these utilities. Read more

How I balance features and performance in my Linux terminal

I am a big fan of command-line applications, and I spend a lot of time working in a terminal. Terminal-based applications are, in many cases, faster, more flexible, and more intuitive than their graphical user interface (GUI) counterparts. Having a flexible and powerful terminal with many command-line tools makes me more productive. This is one of the main reasons I moved to Linux several years ago and never looked back. Because I spend so much time in the terminal, I invested some time to make it a pleasant environment to work in. My goal is to find a balance between having a feature-rich terminal without wasting too many system resources. Read more

Microsoft slips Bing search into Android through Outlook

If you use Outlook for your Android phone’s email and calendars, you might see an unexpected sales pitch for Microsoft’s search engine. Android users have discovered that Outlook slips a “Bing search” option into the long-press menu you see when you select text. Tap it and it will open your default browser with a Bing query for whatever words you had selected. It’s helpful, but likely not what you wanted if you live in a Google-centric world. The menu option doesn’t appear for everyone, and some have reported success in getting rid of it by uninstalling Outlook. It might not even be visible if you reinstall the app. It doesn’t appear to be available when you install other Microsoft apps beyond Bing. Read more Also: Microsoft caught sneaking Bing search onto phones with the Outlook app Microsoft's clever trick to get Android users search on Bing instead of Google

