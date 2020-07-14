today's howtos
Tutorial sites treating FreeBSD like a Linux distro
So rather than saying those guides aren’t useful or even misrepresent FreeBSD, we need to reframe them. Instead of introductions to FreeBSD, say they’re FreeBSD for Linux people. This shouldn’t be constued as criticism; the latter kinds of post would be hugely useful. It’s also then easier to introduce BSD-specific tools and ideas, either inline after each Linuxism you introduce, or in a follow-up post where you compare and contrast.
We need more bridge-building and outreach between the two communities, and anything to make FreeBSD relatable to people coming from Linux, or any other operating system, is useful.
Android Leftovers
Linux, Android And Autonomous Vehicles: Who Says Elephants Cannot Dance?
In 2003, Louis Gerstner published “Who says elephants cannot dance?” The book described his role in transforming IBM IBM from the brink of bankruptcy. He explained the title of his book by saying, “For much of my business career, it has been dogma that small is beautiful and big is bad… It isn’t a question of whether elephants can prevail over ants. It’s a question of whether a particular elephant can dance. If it can, the ants must leave the dance floor.” Open-source environments for autonomous vehicles are starting to sprout with the four most prominent systems being Nvidia NVDA NVDA Drive, Autonomous Stuff, Baidu BIDU Apollo, and perhaps the most interesting with Autoware. Note: Nvidia offers its Drive environment for free, but it is not strictly open source. “Will A Small Open-Source Effort From Japan Disrupt The Autonomous Vehicle Space ?” discusses the details of Autoware. However, lurking around the corner from these sprouts are the existing open-source elephants of GENIVI, Automotive Grade Linux, and Open Automotive Alliance (Android).
Scan and Repair Disk Bad Sectors in Ubuntu Linux, Fedora
There are terminal utilities available in Linux which can help you to manage hard disk bad sectors. You can scan and mark them as unusable as well using these utilities.
How I balance features and performance in my Linux terminal
I am a big fan of command-line applications, and I spend a lot of time working in a terminal. Terminal-based applications are, in many cases, faster, more flexible, and more intuitive than their graphical user interface (GUI) counterparts. Having a flexible and powerful terminal with many command-line tools makes me more productive. This is one of the main reasons I moved to Linux several years ago and never looked back. Because I spend so much time in the terminal, I invested some time to make it a pleasant environment to work in. My goal is to find a balance between having a feature-rich terminal without wasting too many system resources.
