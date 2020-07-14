Linux, Android And Autonomous Vehicles: Who Says Elephants Cannot Dance? In 2003, Louis Gerstner published “Who says elephants cannot dance?” The book described his role in transforming IBM IBM from the brink of bankruptcy. He explained the title of his book by saying, “For much of my business career, it has been dogma that small is beautiful and big is bad… It isn’t a question of whether elephants can prevail over ants. It’s a question of whether a particular elephant can dance. If it can, the ants must leave the dance floor.” Open-source environments for autonomous vehicles are starting to sprout with the four most prominent systems being Nvidia NVDA NVDA Drive, Autonomous Stuff, Baidu BIDU Apollo, and perhaps the most interesting with Autoware. Note: Nvidia offers its Drive environment for free, but it is not strictly open source. “Will A Small Open-Source Effort From Japan Disrupt The Autonomous Vehicle Space ?” discusses the details of Autoware. However, lurking around the corner from these sprouts are the existing open-source elephants of GENIVI, Automotive Grade Linux, and Open Automotive Alliance (Android).