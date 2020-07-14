After about a year of Steam Labs now being a thing, Valve have written up a blog post to celebrate and to go over what's shipped, what's not happening and more.

Steam Labs is the new area of Steam where Valve put up various experimental features, sometimes made with external developers, to attempt to improve Steam as a whole. We've seen upgrades to Steam's searching tools for finding games, which has been great to see more filters like price and excluding games already owned. Then there's Play Next to give you options from your big Steam Library to go through, the Interactive Recommended and more.