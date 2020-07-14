Games: Ethiopia Pack, Steam Labs, Naev and Eagle Island
The Ethiopia Pack launches for Civilization VI on July 23
The New Frontier Pass expands on July 23, the Ethiopia Pack launches for Civilization VI as part of their plan to continue pushing out content over the next year. If you purchased the New Frontier Pass, this DLC will be free for you but like with the Maya & Gran Colombia Pack it will also be available as a single purchase.
Steam Labs hits 1 year, Community Recommendations launches
After about a year of Steam Labs now being a thing, Valve have written up a blog post to celebrate and to go over what's shipped, what's not happening and more.
Steam Labs is the new area of Steam where Valve put up various experimental features, sometimes made with external developers, to attempt to improve Steam as a whole. We've seen upgrades to Steam's searching tools for finding games, which has been great to see more filters like price and excluding games already owned. Then there's Play Next to give you options from your big Steam Library to go through, the Interactive Recommended and more.
Open source space trading and combat game 'Naev' has a fresh build up
Another wonderful classic free and open source game had a fresh update recently. This time it's Naev, a game inspired by the classic Escape Velocity.
Naev is an open-world space trading and combat game, giving you the freedom to explore space and do pretty much anything you want. The first Beta of Naev 0.8.0 is out now, which is the first major release in around three years so naturally it includes a lot of changes.
Eagle Island's big Summer update brings better controls and checkpoints
Developer Pixelnicks continues to update and refine the beautiful rogue-lite platformer Eagle Island with a new update out focussing on dealing with lots of little issues.
"With its falconry-inspired gameplay & procedurally generated worlds, Eagle Island is set to a beautifully modernized pixel art aesthetic and provides a breath of fresh air to the character platforming genre. Eagle Island is a roguelite, it can be played in either Story Mode (progress) or Rogue Mode (permadeath)."
I definitely enjoyed Eagle Island but it wasn't without difficulty, sometimes annoyingly so. Pixelnicks said they've been closely monitoring issues and taking on feedback, with this Summer Solstice update aimed to make the game more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. They also put out a slightly silly video (below) to go over a bunch of the changes, with the ending showing off some content coming to a DLC that's apparently so big it's on the scale of a sequel.
Linux, Android And Autonomous Vehicles: Who Says Elephants Cannot Dance?
In 2003, Louis Gerstner published “Who says elephants cannot dance?” The book described his role in transforming IBM IBM from the brink of bankruptcy. He explained the title of his book by saying, “For much of my business career, it has been dogma that small is beautiful and big is bad… It isn’t a question of whether elephants can prevail over ants. It’s a question of whether a particular elephant can dance. If it can, the ants must leave the dance floor.” Open-source environments for autonomous vehicles are starting to sprout with the four most prominent systems being Nvidia NVDA NVDA Drive, Autonomous Stuff, Baidu BIDU Apollo, and perhaps the most interesting with Autoware. Note: Nvidia offers its Drive environment for free, but it is not strictly open source. “Will A Small Open-Source Effort From Japan Disrupt The Autonomous Vehicle Space ?” discusses the details of Autoware. However, lurking around the corner from these sprouts are the existing open-source elephants of GENIVI, Automotive Grade Linux, and Open Automotive Alliance (Android).
Scan and Repair Disk Bad Sectors in Ubuntu Linux, Fedora
There are terminal utilities available in Linux which can help you to manage hard disk bad sectors. You can scan and mark them as unusable as well using these utilities.
How I balance features and performance in my Linux terminal
I am a big fan of command-line applications, and I spend a lot of time working in a terminal. Terminal-based applications are, in many cases, faster, more flexible, and more intuitive than their graphical user interface (GUI) counterparts. Having a flexible and powerful terminal with many command-line tools makes me more productive. This is one of the main reasons I moved to Linux several years ago and never looked back. Because I spend so much time in the terminal, I invested some time to make it a pleasant environment to work in. My goal is to find a balance between having a feature-rich terminal without wasting too many system resources.
