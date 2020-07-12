Graphics and Hardware: Mesa, RADV, NIR and DDR

Mesa 20.2's Nouveau Enables HMM, OpenCL SVM Now Supported The open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" driver stack reached a new milestone today with the user-space code in Mesa 20.2 finally flipping on the Heterogeneous Memory Management (HMM) support. It's been a long road with the work done by Red Hat, NVIDIA engineers themselves on the open-source Nouveau HMM bits too, and the community in getting heterogeneous memory management mainlined and working. This has also been part of Red Hat's broader OpenCL/compute upbringing in recent years for the Nouveau driver stack. But finally today the HMM caps are set in exposing it in user-space for the NVC0 driver with Pascal GPUs and newer.

RADV Driver Lands Support For Vulkan Extended Dynamic State The newest addition to Mesa's RADV Radeon Vulkan driver is support for the recently published VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state extension. VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state debuted in late June with Vulkan 1.2.145 as an extension developed by the likes of Valve, Intel, NVIDIA, Google, AMD, and others. VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state adds additional dynamic state for accommodating games/applications needing to reduce the number of pipeline state objects they compile and bind. The details are laid out in full via the Khronos spec.

Mike Blumenkrantz: aNIRtomy I’ve spent a lot of time talking about NIR and writing passes, so let’s take a shallow dive into what exactly that means. To start, there’s this idea of a “lowering” pass, where “lowering” means reducing or changing some part of the shader representation. These passes are run for various reasons, ranging from handling compatibility (e.g., the gl_FragColor -> gl_FragData[n] pass I discussed previously) to optimizing the shader by removing unused variables and instructions. [...] In this, the pass iterates over the shader’s functions, then creates a nir_builder (an object used for altering shader internals) while it iterates the blocks within the function. A function block is a group of instructions contained within a given scope, e.g., a conditional. The pass iterates into each block, looping over all the instructions and passing them to the lower_impl internal function for the pass, which is where all the work happens.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT Memory Scaling Performance Under 100 Different Tests For those thinking of picking up one of the new AMD Ryzen 3000XT series processors and weighing whether it's worthwhile on your budget picking up DDR4-3600 memory or other higher frequency DDR4 modules, here are some fresh benchmark results with the Ryzen 9 3900XT looking at 100 different tests on Linux and showing how the performance changes from DDR4-2133 through DDR4-3800.

JEDEC Publishes DDR5 Standard - Launching At 4.8 Gbps, Better Power Efficiency The DDR5 standard is expected to see the first DIMMs launching at a speed of 4.8Gbps, the Vdd is down to 1.1V (compared to 1.2V with DDR4), support for on-die ECC and other new features like decision feedback equalization, usage of MIPI I3C as the system management bus, and other improvements over DDR4.

Release UCS 4.4-5 brings improvements in Single Sign-on, Self Service, more performance for LDAP and compatibility with Python 3

The release of version 4.4-5 of Univention Corporate Server (UCS) brings a series of technical innovations for the Single Sign-on of users to applications connected to UCS. There are also new functions for the UCS Self Service. Users can now register themselves at a UCS domain via the User Self Service and create a user account, assign a user name and password, and store further information. Performance improvements in the LDAP directory service have accelerated the replication of groups. And in preparation for UCS 5.0, which is scheduled for release at the end of this year, our development department has made more than 45 UCS packages compatible with Python 3. So when you upgrade to UCS 5.0, the corresponding code parts in UCS will run for both Python 2 and Python 3. In addition, we have also published a preview of the new UCS 5 portal as an app in the App Center for testers. It already brings important new technical features such as embedding apps directly into the portal page.

Linux Mint drops Ubuntu Snap packages

The Linux Mint distribution is based on Debian and Ubuntu, providing over 30,000 packages from these projects. These packages are provided using the well-known APT packaging system used by both upstream distributions. Ubuntu, however, in 2014 started distributing software in parallel to APT using a technology called Snap. Snap is a self-contained package-deployment system designed to make it easier to manage dependencies of an application in a Linux environment. Developed by Canonical, Snap is designed so that its packages contain all of the specific dependencies a software package needs to run, bundled into a single filesystem image. This allows a software package to run on a system that has otherwise incompatible versions of needed libraries, or even to have two different versions of a single software package with different dependencies easily coexist on a single machine. Essentially, it allows one package to be created per architecture that can run on any common Linux distribution. The technology solves important package-management problems for Canonical and Ubuntu. It also has a strategic business value, as it allows Canonical-managed software to be installed on a competing distribution. The technology problem Canonical wants to solve is to simplify support for software packages, such as Chromium, across the multiple versions of Ubuntu. Relying strictly on APT requires independent packages to be maintained for each Ubuntu version, since various Ubuntu releases ship with different and potentially incompatible libraries. This represents a large workload that Canonical would rather not deal with, and to which Snap provides an elegant technical solution. From a business perspective, widespread adoption of Snap as a universal package-distribution technology would put Canonical in a strong position to control Linux software distribution. This fact is not lost by Canonical's competition — Red Hat supports a similar Flatpak technology. Unlike Snap, however, the Flatpak project aims to be an independent community and a "true upstream open source project, dedicated to providing technology and services that can be used by all, with no vendor lock-in." The problems with Linux Mint came to a head when Ubuntu moved Chromium to Snap distribution in Ubuntu 19.10. On the surface, that isn't a problem in and of itself — the Linux Mint project can always start providing its own Chromium APT packages. The problem was the decision to change the Ubuntu chromium-browser APT package itself upstream in Ubuntu. Previously, that package would simply install Chromium directly. With the change, it would instead install the Snap package-management tools first and then install the Snap equivalent of the Chromium package — without making it clear to the user what was happening.