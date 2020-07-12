Python Programming
-
Kushal Das: Introducing pyage-rust, a Python module for age encryption
age is a simple, modern and secure file encryption tool, it was designed by @Benjojo12 and @FiloSottile.
An alternative interoperable Rust implementation is available at github.com/str4d/rage
pyage-rust is a Python module for age, this is built on top of the Rust crate. I am not a cryptographer, and I prefer to keep this important thing to the specialists
-
A Hundred Days of Code, Day 007 - Python Basics, Variables, Basic Data Types, Strings and Loops
Started with the Reuven Lerner, Intro Python:Fundamentals course today.
Made surprising headway, even though today was crazily demanding with work and personal stuff.
-
An Overview of JupyterLab (Video)
Learn the basics of using JupyterLab which is the replacement for Jupyter Notebook, in my latest video tutorial.
-
Pip team midyear report
The plan that we proposed last year said that, by now, we would have finished Foundational work (Phase and Resolver work (Phase II), and the team would be doing Maintenance and Sustainability work (Phase III). Please see the timeline for user experience work and the timelines for development work.
We are behind where we had planned to be in the work roadmap. This is partially because the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted our work, but also because of policy and architecture decisions the project needed, and because foundational user experience research work has taken more time than we originally allotted. Thus, we have finished the Phase I and Phase II sections of the development work, and are approximately 75% of the way through the Phase I and Phase II user experience work. See below for accomplishments so far.
Funding: we predicted that we would be approximately 80% of the way through our one-year project budget (since the second half of the year has a slower work pace, primarily focusing on maintaining and deepening the work we started in the first half). We are now approximately 71% of the way through the budget, which gives us flexibility for the second half of the project.
[...]
Phase III development work commences next month. We will continue to improve the pip dependency resolver in response to testers' feedback. This will help us prepare to release pip 20.3, with the new resolver on by default, in October. We'll also review and respond to code contributions and new issues, to keep up with the pip code and issue review queue, help new contributors develop into continuing contributors, and help existing contributors grow into co-maintainers.
And our user experience work will also enter Phase III, deepening and expanding foundational research in Python packaging. We will recruit more users for interviews and surveys, develop user journey maps & workflows, work with maintainers to write documentation and help messages, develop templates for UI bugs, commands, error messages, output, documentation, and configuration files, and teach pip maintainers UX practices.
-
Python 3.8.3 : Short intro to Appium-Python-Client python package.
This is a short intro of the Appium-Python-Client python package and Appium based on Client-Server Architecture.
The Appium Server can be installed using two ways: using NPM or using Appium Desktop.
I download and run the desktop version from here.
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-In | Gsoc'2020 | #7
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Check-in for week 6
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 714 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos and technical stuff
Python Programming
Security: Patches, SSH DDoS, Top Tips for Securing Your GNU/Linux System in 2020
Linux: Features in Linux 5.9 and F2FS
Recent comments
36 min 19 sec ago
40 min 19 sec ago
1 hour 29 min ago
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 31 min ago
3 hours 33 min ago
12 hours 43 min ago
14 hours 5 min ago
20 hours 44 min ago