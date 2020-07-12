today's howtos and technical stuff
Python Programming
age is a simple, modern and secure file encryption tool, it was designed by @Benjojo12 and @FiloSottile.
An alternative interoperable Rust implementation is available at github.com/str4d/rage
pyage-rust is a Python module for age, this is built on top of the Rust crate. I am not a cryptographer, and I prefer to keep this important thing to the specialists :)
Started with the Reuven Lerner, Intro Python:Fundamentals course today.
Made surprising headway, even though today was crazily demanding with work and personal stuff.
Learn the basics of using JupyterLab which is the replacement for Jupyter Notebook, in my latest video tutorial.
The plan that we proposed last year said that, by now, we would have finished Foundational work (Phase I) and Resolver work (Phase II), and the team would be doing Maintenance and Sustainability work (Phase III). Please see the timeline for user experience work and the timelines for development work.
We are behind where we had planned to be in the work roadmap. This is partially because the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted our work, but also because of policy and architecture decisions the project needed, and because foundational user experience research work has taken more time than we originally allotted. Thus, we have finished the Phase I and Phase II sections of the development work, and are approximately 75% of the way through the Phase I and Phase II user experience work. See below for accomplishments so far.
Funding: we predicted that we would be approximately 80% of the way through our one-year project budget (since the second half of the year has a slower work pace, primarily focusing on maintaining and deepening the work we started in the first half). We are now approximately 71% of the way through the budget, which gives us flexibility for the second half of the project.
[...]
Phase III development work commences next month. We will continue to improve the pip dependency resolver in response to testers' feedback. This will help us prepare to release pip 20.3, with the new resolver on by default, in October. We'll also review and respond to code contributions and new issues, to keep up with the pip code and issue review queue, help new contributors develop into continuing contributors, and help existing contributors grow into co-maintainers.
And our user experience work will also enter Phase III, deepening and expanding foundational research in Python packaging. We will recruit more users for interviews and surveys, develop user journey maps & workflows, work with maintainers to write documentation and help messages, develop templates for UI bugs, commands, error messages, output, documentation, and configuration files, and teach pip maintainers UX practices.
This is a short intro of the Appium-Python-Client python package and Appium based on Client-Server Architecture.
The Appium Server can be installed using two ways: using NPM or using Appium Desktop.
I download and run the desktop version from here.
Security: Patches, SSH DDoS, Top Tips for Securing Your GNU/Linux System in 2020
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (mingw-podofo and python-rsa), openSUSE (LibVNCServer, mozilla-nss, nasm, openldap2, and permissions), Red Hat (dovecot, sane-backends, and thunderbird), Scientific Linux (dbus), and SUSE (firefox and thunderbird).
I checked the logs and it didn’t look like some massive number of SSH attempts.
Has anyone else heard of some light SSH bruteforce leading to a TCP lockup of an entire system?
Regardless of this discouraging trend, Linux still offers notable security and privacy advantages over proprietary operating systems like Windows or MacOS. Because of the availability of its open-source code and the constant, thorough review that this code undergoes by a vibrant worldwide community of developers and security experts, vulnerabilities are found and fixed very quickly and reliably compared to in the closed-source code of proprietary OSes. However, despite the notable security benefits that Linux offers due to the transparency of its source code, the OS is still vulnerable to compromise as a result of frequent misconfigurations and poorly managed services.
While all Linux distros offer inherent security advantages over Windows or MacOS, pentesters, security researchers and users who are simply looking to maximize their security, privacy and anonymity online can achieve this by choosing a specialized secure Linux distro.
Regardless of the disto you choose, there are certain behaviors and best practices that all system administrators should engage in to secure their system against malware, viruses and other exploits. Here are our top tips for optimizing the security of your Linux system in this modern, ever-evolving threat environment.
Linux: Features in Linux 5.9 and F2FS
The patches talked about last month for a new "energy efficiency" tunable for the Intel P-State driver for Kabylake / Coffeelake CPUs is set to go into Linux 5.9 for those wanting to increase the energy efficiency of these CPUs on Linux albeit with reduced performance.
The existing behavior with Intel Kabylake / Coffeelake CPUs on Linux has been for the P-State driver to set the relevant MSR for ensuring maximum performance with opening up all of the high performance states. But now slated for introduction with Linux 5.9 is the "energy_efficiency_enable" node via sysfs that can allow setting the CPU in its more energy efficient mode. This is for those wanting lower energy use and heat output albeit with slower performance on these select Intel CPUs.
In addition to Linux 5.9 poised to bring ARMv8 Memory Tagging Extension support (MTE), another ARM architectural feature now queued up for introduction in this next kernel cycle is Translation Table Level support.
Translation Table Level, or TTL, is a feature supported in ARMv8.4+ for reducing the cost/overhead of TLB invalidation. TTL can speed up the translation lookaside buffer invalidation process as it contains a level hint of the page table walk holding the leaf entry for the address being invalidated.
A new feature that's been in development for a while with the Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) looks set to land with the forthcoming Linux 5.9 cycle.
F2FS_IOC_SEC_TRIM_FILE is a new ioctl for allowing secure TRIM/DISCARD erase of specific files. In case of DISCARD not being supported, zeroing out of the data range for the regular file is performed.
